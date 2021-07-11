MLB's annual amateur draft has arrived. The three-day event began Sunday and a total of 36 picks will be made tonight. Rounds 2-10 will take place Monday and rounds 11-20 will take place Tuesday. The draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five rounds last year as a cost-cutting move during the pandemic. There will be 20 rounds this year.

Here is our final mock draft and here's how to watch.

Thanks to their 19-41 record during the 60-game 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Pirates held the No. 1 pick in this year's draft. They used it on Louisville catcher Henry Davis. Vanderbilt star Jack Leiter, a right-handed pitcher, was picked second by the Rangers.

The Houston Astros forfeited their first- and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts as part of their punishment for the sign-stealing scandal, so there are only 29 selections in this year's first round. The Cincinnati Reds are the only team to receive a free agent compensation pick this year. They received the No. 30 selection after losing Trevor Bauer.

Here is our breakdown of all 29 first-round picks in the 2020 draft. Make sure to refresh for updates throughout the night.