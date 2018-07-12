MLB Home Run Derby bracket, odds: All-Star Bryce Harper the hometown favorite at Nationals Park

Let's check out the Home Run Derby odds and pick a few good bets

The Home Run Derby will take place this coming Monday in Nationals Park and we now have our field, which means it's time to start with the predictions. 

Here's the bracket:

With Harper being at home and being one of the best showmen in baseball -- he puts on a serious display in batting practice, too -- he seems like the favorite. 

Sure enough, here are the Bovada odds for the Derby champion: 

  • Bryce Harper, 11-4
  • Jesus Aguilar, 7-2
  • Max Muncy, 5-1
  • Freddie Freeman, 11-2
  • Rhys Hoskins, 11-2
  • Javier Baez, 6-1
  • Alex Bregman, 9-1
  • Kyle Schwarber, 9-1

There we are. Harper is the favorite, but is he the best bet? Aguilar has so much raw power, he's a pretty good bet. How about the underdogs, though? I love me some Baez while Bregman and Schwarber also seem like they'd have a decent shot to get hot and run the table. Put me down for one of the last three. If I'm pressed to pick one, it's El Mago, Mr. Javier Baez. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered every World Series since 2010. The former Indiana University baseball player now lives on the... Full Bio

