MLB players react to a pitcher hitting a huge triple in the NL Wild Card Game
Archie Bradley hit a clutch triple on behalf of all pitchers for the D-Backs against the Rockies
For those watching the 2017 National League Wild Card Game between the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks (GameTracker), one of the most memorable moments doubled as one of the least likely.
In the seventh inning, D-Backs reliever Archie Bradley strode to the plate with a one-run lead, two outs, and two runners on board. What happened next was the last thing anyone expected: Bradley tripled to left-center, plating both runners and extending Arizona's lead.
Predictably, baseball players past and present took to Twitter to offer their commentary. Here is a curated collection of their reactions.
Even Dontrelle Willis, the last pitcher to record a postseason triple, weighed in:
So, there you go.
