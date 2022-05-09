About a week ago, the stat started making the rounds. The two New York teams and the two Los Angeles teams were all in first place for the first time ever in Major League Baseball.

At first glance, I internally started laughing at how many people would work themselves up over the whole "Angels don't play in Los Angeles!" thing. It never fails. It's like when people kick and scream about St. Petersburg regarding the Tampa Bay Rays. We're going with the team branding here, yell into the void elsewhere.

My second thought was that it's hard to believe. My third was then to start realizing a lot of circumstances need to converge to make it happen and it's actually not that hard to believe. My fourth was to shut the hell up about this nonsense and instead focus on the four teams.

The Angels are coming off another successful week, thanks to an incredibly-exciting walk-off win on Sunday. They've won four of five, 11 of 15 and are 18-8 since their first series. There will always be skepticism with this group, but there's also reason for optimism.

We've already covered the Mets here in this space of The Official Power Rankings. They finally did not win a series, but they still haven't lost one. They are 8-0-1 in series this year.

The Dodgers remain the most talented, possibly deepest and probably best team in baseball. They have the best record and run differential (if you're into that sort of thing a month into the season).

And then, the Yankees. They started 2-0, but then were 2-2, 3-3, 4-4 and 5-5. The latter happened after they lost a series to the lowly (yes, still) Orioles. Even after taking two of three from the so-far-woeful Tigers, the Yankees sat at 7-6 and were hardly impressing anyone. They then ripped off nine in a row and I wouldn't move them above third in the power rankings because it hadn't been against the stiffest of competition -- this despite them having the best record. They then went into Toronto and took two of three from the Blue Jays.

Hey, I see you now. I get it.

Like the Dodgers and Mets -- the Angels are a story worth a deep dive soon -- I believe the Yankees have staying power. The rotation seems to have really settled in behind the obvious ace with four quality dudes to varying degrees -- especially if Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino pitch well enough to view Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery as the back-end guys. The offense should be high-powered -- so far it has been, Sunday's doubleheader performance notwithstanding -- and the bullpen is deep and talented.

They will certainly have company in the AL East when it comes to the still-talented Blue Jays and those pesky Rays, who just got really hot in their own right, but the Yankees are going to contend all year. Much like the Mets and Dodgers and (maybe? hopefully?) Angels. Start blaring "New York, New York," "I Love L.A." and all that.