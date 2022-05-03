It is a good time to be a baseball fan in New York and Los Angeles. For the first time in Major League Baseball history, all four New York and L.A. teams are leading their respective divisions.

Nearly a month into the season, it's the coastal teams that are truly dominating play. The New York Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 17-6 record. They are 2.5 games ahead of the AL East second place team, the Toronto Blue Jays, have the best record in the American League and are currently won their last 10 games.

On the other side of the country in the AL, the Los Angeles Angels sit atop their division, 2.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners. The Angeles currently have a record of 15-9 and have won seven of their last ten games.

Over in the NL, the New York Mets are tops in the east with a 16-8 record. They have the most comfortable lead of the four coastal teams leading their division at three games ahead of the Miami Marlins.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the most narrow lead in their division, with a 14-7 record, or a .667 win percentage. The San Diego Padres are right behind them with a 15-8 record, or a .652 win percentage, and the San Francisco Giants are just behind that at 14-8, equalling a .636 win percentage.

The other two teams inching in on the Dodgers are not from L.A., but they are still keeping the theme of a California team dominating.

There is still a lot of the season to go, but if you are a NY or L.A. fan right now, watching baseball is pretty fun.