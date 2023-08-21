We're still two-plus months away from the Fall Classic, but once we get to late August each season, I start thinking about potential World Series matchups. As we look ahead and consider the possibility of a battle of the titans (Braves vs. Orioles? Dodgers vs. Rangers?), an absurdly fresh matchup (Mariners vs. Marlins? Blue Jays vs. Brewers?) or a rematch (Phillies or Braves vs. Astros? DODGERS VS. ASTROS?!?!), I couldn't help but think about how funky things can get. Any playoff format with more teams is conducive to seeing a lot less so-called chalk.

In recent years, the NL side has been particularly odd.

The 2022 season was the first in baseball history to see three 100-win teams in the NL. In the NLCS, we saw the 87-win Phillies take out the 89-win Padres.

In 2021, the Giants and Dodgers made history to both winning at least 106 games (the Giants took 107). That was the first time ever that two teams from the same league won at least 106 games in a season. The 88-win Braves took the World Series.

In 2019, MLB collectively made history with four 100-win teams. That was the first time it had ever happened. The Braves won 97 games and that ranked them fifth. The 93-win Nationals won the World Series (also: I'm required by law to mention "19-31").

The 2018 Dodgers started the season 16-26 and had to play a one-game playoff with the Rockies for the NL West title before taking home the pennant. In and of itself, any team needing to break a tie with the Rockies and then ending up in the World Series just sounds hilarious now, and it wasn't even that long ago!

Basically, if you thought some of my suggestions on possible World Series matchups above sounded outlandish, you need only look at these four pennant winners to realize how much things can go off the rails come October.

We could look at the AL side, but it's mostly just the Astros, who have taken the AL pennant in four of the last five "normal" seasons, including the last three. I come away with two prevailing questions, relating to the 2023 World Series combatants.

1. If the NL is topsy-turvy again, who emerges?

If things are all messed up again, that means no Braves or Dodgers. Would the Phillies make it again? How about the Brewers finally breaking through for their first NL pennant or the Giants looking like it's an even year last decade? Would the Cubs or Reds pull of the miracle? How about the Diamondbacks? Or Marlins?!? Let's get weird!

2. Can anyone take down the Astros on the AL side?

Since the Cubs won the World Series in Cleveland in 2016, the full-season AL champion has been the Astros every single time except when a historically great Red Sox team took them out in 2018. No team is going to be historically great on the AL side this season. Will the Orioles or Rangers peak at the right time? Could the Twins pull off an upset of epic proportions? Will the Rays patch together enough pitching to pull it off? Would it be another East wild card in the Blue Jays or Red Sox or Yankees (lol/jk)? How about those Mariners? They own the Astros this year (see the Mariners team note below)!

We have seemingly countless questions that'll be answered here on out in this, our baseball season, but those two are among the most compelling. I can't wait to see it all unfold.