Heading into this season, one of the more under-discussed storylines was the new schedule. That is, Major League Baseball made an adjustment for 2023 that balanced the schedule a bit more than in past years. Teams are now playing a good number fewer divisional games (52 in 2023 vs. 76 in 2022) and that means a lot more games outside the division.

When I went to work up my annual column on picking overs and unders on the preseason gambling win totals, I relied rather heavily on the divisional aspect. That is, I bumped the AL East teams up a bit and dinged the Central teams in both leagues. The rationale was simple. I thought the AL East was the strongest division in baseball while the two Centrals were the weak divisions.

It is playing out swimmingly thus far. Specifically, the AL East is absurdly strong. The Rays were one of the quickest teams to 30 wins in MLB history. The Blue Jays have been one of the better teams in baseball. The Yankees and Red Sox are fighting each other to stay out of last place, but they are also both above .500 with breathing room.

The division is collectively 48 games over .500. The Yankees are on pace to win 89 games and finish in last place, which is just an outrageous thing to envision. AL East teams are 93-46 outside the division. To put it in terms we can all understand, AL East teams are playing like a 108-win team when they don't play each other. The worst team outside the division is the Red Sox and they are 15-12.

And, no, I didn't forget about Baltimore above. Let's give some individual love to the Orioles here for a quick second.

It wasn't that long ago that the Orioles were a total laughingstock. They lost 110 games in 2021, completing a string of three straight 162-game seasons with at least 108 losses. Through that lens, that's one of the worst teams in MLB history.

Last season, the Orioles broke through with an 83-win season. Heading into 2023, I was tough on the Orioles' front office for not doing enough in the offseason to supplement the roster. Through just about 1/4 of the season, however, the Orioles look every bit a playoff team. It's a well-rounded offense that runs the bases well and has a star centerpiece in catcher Adley Rutschman. The bullpen is one of the best in baseball (take a look at Yennier Cano and his 22 strikeouts without a walk in 19 2/3 innings).

I still wish they would've done more in addressing the starting rotation and perhaps the issues there cause the team problems in the second half, but there's always the trade deadline to add some beef there.

For now, though, the Orioles are one of the best teams in baseball. It's been quite the quick turn.

As for the rankings, you'll find all five AL East teams in the top 10. The division is that damn good.