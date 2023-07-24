Let's talk about the Tampa Bay Rays season and both the good and bad possibilities of where this thing is headed. For a little bit, it seemed like the Rays were going to hold down the number one spot in the Official Power Rankings for the rest of the season. We don't need to rehash the 13-0 start, but the Rays had several other impressive stretches. They lost three of four after that historic winning streak to start the season, but followed it up with a stretch where they went 15-4, for example. A 15-4 stretch would be the best of the season for most teams, but it was already the Rays' second-best.

Through the early part of June, they ripped off eight wins in nine games, culminating with a series win over the Rangers. At the time, the Rangers were the second-best team in baseball.

The Rays were 48-20, which put them on pace to win 114 games. Since then, they've stumbled. Amid the stretch, they have lost series to the A's and Padres while splitting a four-game set with the Royals. Overall, the Rays are 13-22 in roughly the past six weeks.

Assuming the Rays avoid a historic collapse -- missing the playoffs included -- there are two paths forward.

Will the Rays rebound, make a deep playoff run and erase the memory of this terrible stretch? We've seen that happen plenty of times. Here are three examples:

The 2016 Cubs were 47-20 and then lost 15 of their next 20 games. They were able to right the ship and win 103 games and then the World Series.

The 2017 Astros were 42-16 at one point and stayed strong into late July. From July 29-Aug. 12, they went 4-11. We could go with a bigger sample and note that they were 11-19 through Aug. 30. But they then went 22-8 the rest of the way and won it all.

The 1990 Reds were 9-0 and 18-5 and 23-7 and then 33-12. At a similar point to the Rays, Astros and Cubs we've discussed, those Reds were 45-23. They were actually under .500 the rest of the way and "only" ended up winning 91 games after such an outstanding start to the season. Then they won the World Series.

Or will the Rays go with the fade job and end up with the season ultimately closing in disappointment? We've seen that happen plenty of times. Here are three examples:

The 2022 Yankees were 52-18 and even kept playing well enough to sit 61-23. Starting with a walk-off loss to the Red Sox the next day, the Yankees went 38-40 the rest of the season and then were swept out of the ALCS by the Astros. For a team on pace to break the single-season wins record more than halfway through the year, what a disappointing finish.

The 2003 Mariners were 48-22 and had a 7 1/2-game lead in their division. There was a bit of a downturn for a bit before the terrible stretch hit, when they lost 13 of 19 from Aug. 20-Sept. 9. They would end up missing the playoffs with 93 wins. I wouldn't call this a collapse by today's standards, as the Mariners would've been the second AL wild card in this current format. It was certainly a fade, though.

They might not really fit here, but remember when the 2017 Dodgers lost 16 of 17? They were an absurd 91-36 before that string. They did rebound to make the World Series, but lost in seven games. It's probably not the best example, so we'll add another here...

The 1976 Phillies were 50-20 through June and sat 83-42 in late August. They'd then lose 11 of 13. They righted the ship enough to finish with 101 wins, but they were swept out of the NLCS.

Sometimes life ain't fair. We all know that. It's probably unfair the way some teams are judged against the context of how the seasons ended. The reality of the situation says the 2023 Rays will be remembered, mostly, not for their historic start to the season but instead how they played the rest of the way. If they win the World Series, the blip on the radar will fall by the wayside. We barely remember the bad stretches for those Cubs, Astros and Reds teams. Do any Reds fans sit around lamenting the sub-.500 record in the last 94 regular-season games?

If the Rays fail to win at least the AL pennant -- and maybe even the World Series -- however, they'll be a disappointment and will eventually just be a footnote. How often do non-Phillies fans ever think of that '76 Phils team? Do any Yankees fans look on last season, on the team-level, fondly?

We know the answers to these hypotheticals. The story of the 2023 Rays has yet to be written.

For now, the cushion they built themselves early is enough to keep them easily in the playoff mix and with ample opportunity to right the ship and make this a special season. They also set the bar high enough that there's enormous pressure to avoid becoming a footnote.