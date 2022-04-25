Quick: What MLB team has won every single series it has played in this season?

No, it isn't the Dodgers. They lost their season-opening series in Colorado. Those Rockies are actually close, but they split a home series against the Cubs. The Blue Jays are close as well, but they've also had a four-game split. Add the Cardinals to the list, as they split four in Milwaukee.

The Giants might've been a good guess, but they just lost three of four to the answer.

Meet the Mets, greet the Mets and all that noise, because we have our winner.

A mantra often heard in the baseball world, and rightfully so, is "just keep winning series." Getting caught up in individual game results in a 162-game grind is a fool's errand. Anyone who understands the game knows the most important thing is to simply put a notch in the W column a majority of the time for most of the regular season.

In fact, most agree that the mantra is more something like "split on the road, win series at home." The Mets have that one beat so far.

The Mets started by taking three of four in D.C. They were only a few outs from taking all four games, but, again, astute observers knew that getting three of four on the road to start the season was a great start. They followed it up by taking two of three in Philadelphia.

The Mets finally got home to Citi Field, where they won two of three from the Diamondbacks. And then the series that should have turned heads. They took three of four from the Giants, who are now 10-2 when they play anyone other than the Mets.

The Mets then hit the road and didn't suffer a letdown by taking two of three in Arizona.

Just keep winning series, right? The Mets are 5-0 in that department. And they are hot on the heels of the best team in baseball in The Official Power Rankings.