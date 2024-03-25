Sure, two of the 2,430 scheduled games for the 2024 MLB regular season have already been played (I've covered my issues with this here), but I'm still giddy with excitement over Actual Opening Day, which lands on Thursday, March 28. I'm also happy that every team plays. In case you don't remember, it wasn't too long ago that several series didn't start on the first day of the season, which meant their fans had to wait. Or we'd get three games on Sunday and 12 on Monday or something similar. I just love one day with 15 games kicking things off. That's amazing. I guess I'll just ignore that two games already happened.

Regardless, the 2024 season is an exciting one for many reasons.

I was just pondering the waves of remarkable young talent. The Mike Trout-Bryce Harper-Manny Machado group came about right after I took over the Official Power Rankings here at CBS Sports. All three should be healthier this year and ready for bounce-back seasons. There was a wave of absurdly talented youngsters a few years ago, spearheaded by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Juan Soto. They are mid-prime superstars now. And then there's the upcoming wave that includes players like Jackson Holliday, Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. And everyone in between. There's just so much talent in the majors at present.

We've already talked plenty about the Dodgers, who have Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts on the field, even with the Ohtani interpreter gambling scandal now clouding the start of their season. Last year's Braves had one of the best offenses in baseball history and it is similar in personnel this year. The Rangers are coming off their first-ever World Series title and how fun would it be if they repeated? If the Astros won another, would they be considered a dynasty? That would be three titles in eight years. The Orioles jumped all the way up to 101 wins last season and look loaded again (with more prospects on the way). The Twins won their first playoff series in ages and are probably the best AL Central team this year, so what's their encore? The Phillies have made the NLCS two years in a row; can they break through and win it all now?

On the team level when it comes to races, though, I find myself zeroing in on two in particular.

NL Central

Did you know the Pirates were in first place as late as June 15 last year? For real! They'll get one of baseball's most exciting players back in Oneil Cruz, too, and there are reasons to believe they could be better after a 76-86 season. The Cardinals appear to be the computer and betting favorites after a last-place finish and shoring up their rotation. The Cubs have the best roster, to me. The Reds could have the best roster, though, as they are loaded with young talent and should have a much-improved rotation. The Brewers won the division last year by nine games.

That's everyone. A five-team race, perhaps? We can dare to dream.

Second place in NL West (huge Wild Card implications)

The Dodgers are going to win the NL West and one of the few things that dampens my mood heading into the season is a surety like that. I suppose we could throw in the Rockies coming in last as well. Those finishes are both near locks, if not outright guarantees.

In between, though, is where lots of fun will be had.

Last season, the Diamondbacks won 84 games and then, in a shocking upset, the NL pennant. The Padres missed the playoffs with 82 wins. The Giants won 79 games. The Diamondbacks will be improved. The Padres lost Soto, Blake Snell and Josh Hader, but they had a lot more talent than 82 wins last season and circumstances held them back. The Giants added Snell to Logan Webb in the rotation along with stud prospect Kyle Harrison. They'll eventually get Alex Cobb and Robbie Ray back.

I keep going back and forth on these three and it's not necessarily which one I like the most. Sometimes I look at all the potential pitfalls of the three, and they are plentiful.

Another aspect to these two races is that they could intertwine. The Phillies are overwhelmingly likely to grab the top NL wild-card spot (behind the Braves in the division again), but the rest of the NL East is lackluster. This means it's possible the three NL West teams mentioned here in addition to some (all?!?!!) of the non-division winning NL Central teams compete for the last two NL playoff spots.

I can't wait. First, we'll need Opening Day to happen and before that, I've gotta rank some teams and hope to hold your attention with interesting comments. I'll look to get off to a hot start.

As for any movement, spring training performance had absolutely nothing to do with any of it. There were injuries and transactions during the spring and I always reserve the right to change my mind when I re-gather myself six weeks after the last time I ranked.