I know we have to say it, at times, but you know what really annoys me in the early going of each Major League Baseball season? How often we have to say things like "it's early." I'm sure I've done it my fair share of times in the past, but you know what especially drives me up the wall? The overuse of "sustainable" or "unsustainable."

I understand why such things need to be said and most people don't read as much about baseball on a daily basis as I do, but for me it's overload.

Regardless, now that we're in July, we can stop worrying about any "it's early" talk. Every single team has passed 81 games, which means we're past the halfway point. It is most certainly not early anymore!

If the playoffs started today, here's how the field would look:

American League

1. Rays

2. Rangers

3. Twins vs. 6. Yankees

4. Orioles vs. 5. Astros

National League

1. Braves

2. Diamondbacks

3. Brewers vs. 6. Giants

4. Marlins vs. 5. Dodgers

Before we dive into the Official Power Rankings, let's take a look at some teams outside that would-be playoff field who have a chance to make a run.

The Reds are actually tied with the Brewers for the NL Central lead, but the Brewers lead the season series three games to one. Still, the Reds are a legitimate threat to take that division and should not be ignored. They are actually only one game behind the final wild-card spot, too.

The Phillies started slow last season and ended up in the World Series. This season, they started the year without Bryce Harper and Ranger Suárez and were also scrambling to replace Rhys Hoskins after his late-spring ACL tear. They have gone 19-7 since June 2 and sit just 1 1/2 games out of the playoffs. They are a strong bet to replace someone.

The Blue Jays are only 1 1/2 games out of the last AL wild card. They've been in playoff position for much of the season and once they get hot again (and they will), they'll climb back in. It's just a matter of where their final hot or cold streak land them.

The Angels have either been a tease or just plain bad for years, but they have the best player in the world and have hung around in contention all season. I could definitely envision a scenario where they make the playoffs. Of course, I could also very easily envision them losing 90 games. They are only two back right now.

The Guardians haven't been above .500 since they were 10-9, but in the pitiful AL Central, they are in a virtual tie, trailing only by percentage points. They caught fire down the stretch last season and it propelled them to the ALDS, so it's possible that happens again.

The Red Sox seem pretty damn mediocre, but sitting just 3 1/2 games out of a playoff spot means they must be taken seriously as a contender.

The Mariners don't seem to have "it" this season, but there's talent there which is underachieving (hello, Julio) and they aren't too far out of it. Only five games, to be exact.

The Cubs are far from inspiring. They've basically looked very good for two short stretches and otherwise have been bad, but they are within striking range (six games out) in a bad division and have talent.

The Padres and Mets are worth discussing, but they could both already be cooked. Even with great talent, they'd have to play at a ridiculous pace to make the playoffs. They have the same record and in order to reach 90 wins, for example, they'd have to go 52-27. That means they'd have to play at the pace of a 107-win team the rest of the way. Has either team looked capable of doing that? Not even close, so mentioning these teams here is charitable.

I'm declaring every team I did not mention eliminated for this season with the Mets and Padres teetering on the brink. There's still plenty of baseball to play, but it is no longer too "early" to make such a declaration.