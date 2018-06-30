MLB Saturday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs need pitching, Tigers lose 11th straight

As usual, it's a full Saturday slate, including plenty of day baseball. Should we jump right in? People, we should jump right in ...

Saturday's scores

Blue Jays 4, Tigers 3 (box score)

Twins at Cubs (GameTracker)

Indians at Athletics (GameTracker)

Angels at Orioles (GameTracker)

Brewers at Reds (GameTracker)

Mets at Marlins (GameTracker)

Astros at Rays (GameTracker)

Nationals at Phillies, 6:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Cardinals, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Yankees, 7:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Rangers, 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Diamondbacks, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Royals at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

This is why the Cubs want to trade for a starter

Based on their roster strength, recent history of excellence, and current NL-best run differential, you can compellingly argue that the Cubs are going to wind up as the senior circuit's best team in 2018. However, they're not without flaws, and they certainly don't compare favorably to the power teams of the American League.

One issue is the rotation. It's already a source of concern because of Yu Darvish's arm troubles, and on Saturday right-hander Tyler Chatwood reminded all who glimpsed his work that he may not be fit for a contending rotation. Here's his line against a Twins team that came in ranking 11th in the AL in runs scored ...

View Profile Tyler Chatwood CHC • SP • 21 vs. MIN, 6/30 IP 5 H 7 R 7 SO 6 BB 3 Pitches 103

While Chatwood had a strong April in terms of run prevention, he's come undone since then. Overall, he's pitched to a 4.54 after 15 starts. That's not a horrible figure, but this is: In just 73 1/3 innings, he's walked an MLB-leading 66 batters, all unintentionally. In related matters, Chatwood is averaging less than five innings per start. In his last 10 starts, just twice has he pitched into the sixth inning. Not unrelated to all of that is that Chatwood has thrown just 37.3 percent of his pitches for strikes. Yes, pitchers are generally working more out of the zone these days, but in Chatwood's case it's all too often not by design.

Look, the SportsLine Projection Model sees the Cubs as a 94-win team and the favorites in the NL Central, and that's while lugging Chatwood around. If they want to give themselves a better shot at hoisting the trophy for the second time in three years, though, they might need another needle-mover at the front of the rotation. What they definitely need to do is replace Chatwood sooner rather than later.

Tigers lose 11th straight

After their game on June 17 -- a victory over the White Sox -- the Tigers had won five straight and were within a single game of the .500 mark. That was significant considering Detroit is in the somewhat early stages of a rebuild.

Since then, though, the wheels have come off. Their loss to the Blue Jays on Saturday means the Tigers have now dropped 11 straight, and they've been outscored by 39 runs over that span. That's also their longest losing streak since 2003, when they also lost 11 in a row at one point and wound up losing 119 games.

In this one, the Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead, but Toronto chipped away and eventually tied it, which set up Justin Smoak leading off the bottom of the ninth ...

🚨 Sound the Smoak alarm. We smell a #walkoff! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/fNborfBrku — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 30, 2018

Thanks to this losing streak, the SportsLine Projection Model tabs the Tigers for 66 wins this season. That's in line with those preseason expectations noted above, but the bad news is that 66 wins is projected to net the Tigers just the fifth overall pick of the 2019 draft. Such is baseball in the current year.

Every game counts for Sox, Yanks

The Yankees thumped the Red Sox in the series opener on Friday night by a score of 8-1. In the second game, however, they'll be tasked with facing Boston ace Chris Sale, who comes in leading the AL in strikeouts and having allowed a total of just four runs in his last four starts. On the other hand, Sale will be tasked with facing an offense that leads the majors with 131 home runs. As well, the Yankees are an MLB-best 19-5 this season against left-handed starters. Also of note ...

Gleyber Torres is batting cleanup today for the #Yankees he is the youngest Yankees to start in the cleanup spot (21 yrs. 199 days) since Mickey Mantle in 1953 #BabyBombers — Moses Massena (@MosesMassena16) June 30, 2018

Torres is batting .289/.344/.549 with 14 home runs through the first 58 games of his big-league career.

Insofar as the 2018 installment of this blood feud is concerned, consider these numbers from the SportsLine Projection Model ...

The Yankees are projected for an average of 104.1 wins this season.

The Red Sox are projected for an average of 102.6 wins.

In related matters, SportsLine gives the Yankees a 58.4 percent chance of winning the AL East and the Red Sox a 41.6 percent chance of taking the flag for a third straight year. However, these are the days of the unbalanced schedule, and after Saturday the Yankees and Red Sox still have 11 head-to-head games on the schedule. Given the expected tight margins and what's at stake -- getting a bye to the best-of-five ALDS and getting to set up your rotation as opposed to being at risk for a one-and-done defeat in the AL Wild Card Game -- these direct encounters take on extra importance. It's a long season, yes, but when two teams figure to be locked in mortal struggle for the division title, each encounter matters more than you might think.

Hellickson returns for Nats

The non-Max Scherzer components of the D.C. rotation have been mostly struggling of late, but there's good news: Jeremy Hellickson will return to the mound against the Phillies on Saturday night.

Hellickson's been sidelined since June 3, when he injured his hamstring. Prior to that, though, he'd been a real stabilizer in the rotation: nine starts, 2.28 ERA/181 ERA+, career-best 5.67 K/BB ratio. Washington, obviously, is hoping he keeps that up while also remaining healthy. That process starts tonight.

Quick hits



Live team updates