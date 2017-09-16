MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers maintain winning ways
Plus Andy Green is a manager to watch and all the rest of the day's action
One of the final regular-season Saturdays features a full slate of 15 games, including six of the day game variety. Keep it here and we'll keep you updated on all the latest scores and happenings.
Final scores
-
Los Angeles Dodgers
3,
Washington Nationals
2 (box score)
- Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 6 (box score)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
- Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Indians (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
- Oakland Athletics at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
- New York Mets at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants , 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
-
Texas Rangers
at
Los Angeles Angels
, 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Dodgers top Nationals again
The Dodgers haven't done much winning lately, but it seems like they might be back on track. On Saturday, they took the second of a three-game set against the Nationals, thereby ensuring a series win in a possible NLCS preview.
Unlike Friday's 7-0 victory, Saturday's win was a tight 3-2 affair. The Dodgers received a solid start from Rich Hill , who held the Nationals to one run (an Anthony Rendon homer) over five innings. That was the only hit Hill allowed, though he did walk two batters. He also struck out seven before giving way to the bullpen.
Josh Fields , Brandon Morrow , Ross Stripling , Tony Watson , and Kenley Jansen combined for four innings, over which they allowed three hits and a run while striking out two and maintaining the lead.
Offensively, the Dodgers were paced by Chase Utley and Cody Bellinger , or the right side of their infield. Utley and Bellinger notched two hits apiece, with Bellinger also driving in two of the Dodgers' runs -- one via his 38th home run of the season, another on a single to left.
Quick hits
- The Padres' competitive hopes are officially dashed for the season, but manager Andy Green provides reason for hope.
- The Reds won't pitch rookie right-hander
Tyler Mahle
for the rest of the season.
- Cubs catcher
Willson Contreras
was suspended two games following his ejection on Friday -- a suspension he is appealing. Contreras spiked his mask, which then bounced and hit home-plate umpire Jordan Baker.
- Dodgers pitcher
Brandon McCarthy
will be activated this week. He's likely to pitch in relief.
-
