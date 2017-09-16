MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers maintain winning ways

Plus Andy Green is a manager to watch and all the rest of the day's action

One of the final regular-season Saturdays features a full slate of 15 games, including six of the day game variety. Keep it here and we'll keep you updated on all the latest scores and happenings.

Final scores

  • Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Washington Nationals 2 (box score)
  • Houston Astros  8,  Seattle Mariners  6 (box score)
  • St. Louis Cardinals  at  Chicago Cubs  (GameTracker)
  • Baltimore Orioles  at  New York Yankees  (GameTracker)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates  at  Cincinnati Reds  (GameTracker)
  • Kansas City Royals  at  Cleveland Indians  (GameTracker)
  • Chicago White Sox  at  Detroit Tigers  (GameTracker)
  • Boston Red Sox  at  Tampa Bay Rays  (GameTracker)
  • Oakland Athletics  at  Philadelphia Phillies  (GameTracker)
  • Toronto Blue Jays  at  Minnesota Twins  (GameTracker)
  • Milwaukee Brewers  at  Miami Marlins  (GameTracker)
  • New York Mets  at  Atlanta Braves  (GameTracker)
  • San Diego Padres  at  Colorado Rockies , 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks  at  San Francisco Giants , 9:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
  • Texas Rangers  at  Los Angeles Angels , 9:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)  

Dodgers top Nationals again

The Dodgers haven't done much winning lately, but it seems like they might be back on track. On Saturday, they took the second of a three-game set against the Nationals, thereby ensuring a series win in a possible NLCS preview.

Unlike Friday's 7-0 victory, Saturday's win was a tight 3-2 affair. The Dodgers received a solid start from Rich Hill , who held the Nationals to one run (an Anthony Rendon homer) over five innings. That was the only hit Hill allowed, though he did walk two batters. He also struck out seven before giving way to the bullpen.

Josh Fields , Brandon Morrow , Ross Stripling , Tony Watson , and Kenley Jansen combined for four innings, over which they allowed three hits and a run while striking out two and maintaining the lead.

Offensively, the Dodgers were paced by Chase Utley and Cody Bellinger , or the right side of their infield. Utley and Bellinger notched two hits apiece, with Bellinger also driving in two of the Dodgers' runs -- one via his 38th home run of the season, another on a single to left.

Quick hits

  • The Padres' competitive hopes are officially dashed for the season, but manager Andy Green provides reason for hope.
  • The Reds won't pitch rookie right-hander Tyler Mahle for the rest of the season.
  • Cubs catcher Willson Contreras was suspended two games following his ejection on Friday -- a suspension he is appealing. Contreras spiked his mask, which then bounced and hit home-plate umpire Jordan Baker. 
  • Dodgers pitcher Brandon McCarthy will be activated this week. He's likely to pitch in relief.
CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

