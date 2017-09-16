MLB Saturday scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers maintain winning ways

One of the final regular-season Saturdays features a full slate of 15 games, including six of the day game variety. Keep it here and we'll keep you updated on all the latest scores and happenings.

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Washington Nationals 2



Houston Astros 8, Seattle Mariners 6

Dodgers top Nationals again

The Dodgers haven't done much winning lately, but it seems like they might be back on track. On Saturday, they took the second of a three-game set against the Nationals, thereby ensuring a series win in a possible NLCS preview.

Unlike Friday's 7-0 victory, Saturday's win was a tight 3-2 affair. The Dodgers received a solid start from Rich Hill , who held the Nationals to one run (an Anthony Rendon homer) over five innings. That was the only hit Hill allowed, though he did walk two batters. He also struck out seven before giving way to the bullpen.

Josh Fields , Brandon Morrow , Ross Stripling , Tony Watson , and Kenley Jansen combined for four innings, over which they allowed three hits and a run while striking out two and maintaining the lead.

Offensively, the Dodgers were paced by Chase Utley and Cody Bellinger , or the right side of their infield. Utley and Bellinger notched two hits apiece, with Bellinger also driving in two of the Dodgers' runs -- one via his 38th home run of the season, another on a single to left.

