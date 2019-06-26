MLB scores: Machado homers in return to Baltimore; Snell rocked again as ERA tops 5.00

It is Tuesday, and that means there is a full 15-game slate of big league action. All night games too.

Some of the storylines worth knowing from the night that was include Manny Machado returning to Baltimore for the first time since being traded last July; Gerrit Cole facing his old team, the Pirates; Max Scherzer throwing another gem; and Blake Snell and Jake Arrieta continuing their struggles.

Catch up and all those stories as well as the latest news, notes, and scores below.

Baseball schedule/scores for Tuesday, June 25

Machado returns to Baltimore, homers in victory

Manny Machado made his return to Baltimore on Tuesday for the first time since being traded to the Dodgers last July and subsequently signing with the Padres over the winter. Orioles fans, thankfully, welcomed him back to Camden Yards with a warm applause prior to his first at-bat:

Machado later homered (and reached a cool milestone) as part of a two-hit night that saw the Padres unload on the Orioles to the tune of eight runs on 12 hits. Fernando Tatis Jr., Manuel Margot, and Francisco Mejia also hit home runs.

Meanwhile, Padres rookie Logan Allen recorded his second career win, limiting the Orioles to two runs on eight hits over six innings.

The Padres are now 39-40. Seeing as how they have another game with Baltimore scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, it's probably safe to pencil them in for a .500 record heading into Thursday.

Snell shelled by Twins

Reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell made his 16th start of the season on Tuesday. It did not go well.

Snell permitted 11 hits and seven runs over 3 ⅓ innings, causing his seasonal ERA to jump above 5.00. Remember, he entered June with an ERA around 3.00. What's happened since? Well, he's been chased before completing five innings in four of his five starts -- including last time out, when he recorded one out against the Yankees.

Snell is scheduled to pitch against the Rangers on Sunday. For his sake, he better hope he can end the month on a high note.

Scherzer throws another gem, closes in on personal best

If Max Scherzer is being negatively impacted by his broken nose, then you sure as heck can't tell it based on his performances.

Max Scherzer just struck out the side.

Max Scherzer struck out 4 of the last 5.

Max Scherzer likes striking dudes out.



On Tuesday, Scherzer shut down an NL East rival for the second time since an errant bunt left him bloody and bruised. This time, he held the Marlins to one run and five hits over eight innings. Scherzer fanned 10, giving him 54 across five June starts. He's fanned at least 10 in four of those, with the other seeing him tally just -- yes, just -- nine strikeouts.

Scherzer is in line to start Sunday against the Tigers, who have the second-highest strikeout rate in baseball. If Scherzer can punch out five Tigers -- and c'mon -- he'll break his own Nationals club record for strikeouts in the month of June, which is currently 58, set in 2016.

Arrieta poor in Phillies win

The Phillies won their second consecutive game in a row against the Mets on Tuesday, downing Mickey Callaway's bunch by homering four times as part of another slugfest.

Despite the victory, the Phillies have renewed reason for concern about Jake Arrieta. On Tuesday, he permitted nine hits and five runs in six innings while fanning just two. As an isolated incident, that may not mean much. But Arrieta has been less-than-stellar after four consecutive quality starts to begin the season.

Jake Arrieta's last 11 starts (representative of ⅓ of a season):



• 5.23 ERA

• 1.55 WHIP

• .292 opponents' batting average

Entering the night, Arrieta had a 4.99 ERA and .828 OPS against in his previous 10 appearances. He'd yielded 64 hits and 11 home runs in 57 ⅔ innings. Obviously those aren't park-adjusted -- which would make them look much better than they are -- but it's not what you want all the same. Not when you're trying to get back into the division race.

Cole squares off with the Pirates

Machado wasn't the only All-Star facing his old team for the first time since moving on. Gerrit Cole and the Astros hosted the Pirates on Tuesday, meaning Cole has now faced every team in baseball.

Unlike Machado, Cole didn't author a highlight-heavy outing. He kept the Pirates in check, yielding a run on seven hits across six innings, but fanned just three on 104 pitches. Cole's counterpart, Trevor Williams, managed to strike out four Astros.

Unfortunately for Williams and the Pirates, you don't receive bonus runs for winning the K battle.

Stat of the day: Yankees set new homer record

On Monday, the Yankees tied the 2002 Rangers by homering in a 27th consecutive game. On Tuesday, the Yankees broke that record by launching back-to-back home runs in the first inning versus the Blue Jays. Take a look:

The @Yankees have homered in 28 consecutive games, the longest streak in @MLB history.



You can read more about the Yankees setting the record by clicking here, but we have a feeling the streak may keep going for a while.

