Yankees break MLB home run record with long ball in 28th consecutive game

DJ LeMahieu ensured the record early with a leadoff home run Tuesday night

The Yankees came into Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays having homered in 27 straight games, which tied them with the 2002 Rangers for the longest such streak in MLB history. It didn't take long for the Yankees to break the record, as DJ LeMahieu went deep off Blue Jays lefty Clayton Richard to open the home half of the first inning: 

Shortly thereafter Aaron Judge homered for the first time since going on the injured list back on April 21. Judge was the 14th different Yankee to homer during the streak.

Judge's blast gave the Yankees 130 home runs for the season, which placed them fourth in MLB behind the Twins, Mariners, and Brewers. This, though, is about the streak, and the 2019 Yankees officially beat all comers when it comes to homering in consecutive games. The last time they didn't homer in a game was back on May 25 against the Royals -- exactly one month ago. Some additional context: 

More to the point, the Yankees -- despite an absurd run of injuries in the early weeks and months of the season -- have cobbled together a five-game lead over the Rays in the AL East as of the start of play on Tuesday. Now that they're healthier, the balls are flying out of the park, and the wins are piling up. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

