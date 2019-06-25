Yankees break MLB home run record with long ball in 28th consecutive game
DJ LeMahieu ensured the record early with a leadoff home run Tuesday night
The Yankees came into Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays having homered in 27 straight games, which tied them with the 2002 Rangers for the longest such streak in MLB history. It didn't take long for the Yankees to break the record, as DJ LeMahieu went deep off Blue Jays lefty Clayton Richard to open the home half of the first inning:
Shortly thereafter Aaron Judge homered for the first time since going on the injured list back on April 21. Judge was the 14th different Yankee to homer during the streak.
Judge's blast gave the Yankees 130 home runs for the season, which placed them fourth in MLB behind the Twins, Mariners, and Brewers. This, though, is about the streak, and the 2019 Yankees officially beat all comers when it comes to homering in consecutive games. The last time they didn't homer in a game was back on May 25 against the Royals -- exactly one month ago. Some additional context:
More to the point, the Yankees -- despite an absurd run of injuries in the early weeks and months of the season -- have cobbled together a five-game lead over the Rays in the AL East as of the start of play on Tuesday. Now that they're healthier, the balls are flying out of the park, and the wins are piling up.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What to know about Michigan-Vandy in CWS
The Commodores and Wolverines began a best-of-three championship series on Monday
-
Rays searching for pitching
The Rays will be without a number of key pitchers for at least a while longer
-
HR Derby tracker: Who's in, who's out?
Here is the latest on the 2019 Home Run Derby field
-
Rays owner explains Montreal idea
Stuart Sternberg continues to push his two-city solution as a viable option
-
Carlos Santana accept HR Derby invite
Santana will be a hometown player at Progressive Field
-
Cards' Hicks set to undergo Tommy John
Hicks tore the UCL in his right elbow