Yankees break MLB home run record with long ball in 28th consecutive game

The Yankees came into Tuesday night's game against the Blue Jays having homered in 27 straight games, which tied them with the 2002 Rangers for the longest such streak in MLB history. It didn't take long for the Yankees to break the record, as DJ LeMahieu went deep off Blue Jays lefty Clayton Richard to open the home half of the first inning:

The @Yankees have homered in 28 consecutive games, the longest streak in @MLB history.



How much longer will it go? pic.twitter.com/gvVdAAcaxV — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) June 25, 2019

Shortly thereafter Aaron Judge homered for the first time since going on the injured list back on April 21. Judge was the 14th different Yankee to homer during the streak.

Judge's blast gave the Yankees 130 home runs for the season, which placed them fourth in MLB behind the Twins, Mariners, and Brewers. This, though, is about the streak, and the 2019 Yankees officially beat all comers when it comes to homering in consecutive games. The last time they didn't homer in a game was back on May 25 against the Royals -- exactly one month ago. Some additional context:

The Yankees have now homered in 28 straight games, an MLB record.



The Tigers have homered in 38 games TOTAL this season. — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 25, 2019

More to the point, the Yankees -- despite an absurd run of injuries in the early weeks and months of the season -- have cobbled together a five-game lead over the Rays in the AL East as of the start of play on Tuesday. Now that they're healthier, the balls are flying out of the park, and the wins are piling up.