Dodgers' Cody Bellinger deals with on-field fan interactions in two straight games: 'It could potentially get dangerous'

Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is off to an incredible start this season. In his third season in MLB, the 23-year-old is gaining national attention and a whole lot more fans. However, there have been some fans who have taken their admiration for Bellinger too far.

On Sunday, a fan rushed the field and hugged Bellinger before security tackled her and escorted her away. On Monday during the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game at Chase Field, Bellinger was rushed by another woman while in right field. It's the second incident in the past two games. Here's video from the stands of Monday's interaction:

"I am trying to play a game so I don't think I should have to worry about who's going to come on the field and what not," Bellinger told reporters after Monday's game. "Although it's innocent right now, it could be dangerous."

Bellinger added, "I had a feeling that she was harmless. She came around with a phone again. Like I said, it could potentially get dangerous especially if it keeps getting blown up like it is."

Bellinger is right. This should not be something that should be of worry for a professional baseball player. Hopefully Monday night was the last time something like this happens to the Dodgers star.

Entering Tuesday, Bellinger leads the league in batting average (.353), on-base percentage (.450), and hits (97). The former National League Rookie of the Year ranks second in on-base percentage (.466), second in slugging (.702) second in OPS (1.152), and third in home runs (25).

This season's NL MVP race seems to be between Bellinger and Brewers' Christian Yelich. Bellinger is also a finalist in the 2019 All-Star Game voting after he led all players in votes during the first round.