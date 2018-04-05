MLB Thursday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Mets power up to ruin Nats Opening Day

Lots of good baseball is on tap for Thursday and a good number of the games double as home openers for some teams that started the season with a road trip. It's getaway day for others. Combine those and we get lots of day baseball. Let's get right to the roundup.

Thursday's scores

Mets bludgeon Nats

It's only been six games and we have to keep in mind the Mets were 7-3 through their first 10 games last season before finishing 70-92.

Now that the caveat is out of the way, the start of this season couldn't have gone much better for the Mets. We've said it a few times, but there were more reasons that this continued on Thursday. First off, they activated Michael Conforto from the DL, as he has apparently recovered from surgery to repair a torn capsule in his shoulder.

Then Conforto homered as part of a two-run, two-RBI day. Here's the opposite-field shot that was initially ruled a double (you can skip the replay; they ruled it a home run):

The big blow came later in the game, when Jay Bruce clubbed a grand slam in the top of the seventh to make a formerly close game an 8-2 Mets lead.

The timing of the slam was particularly a gut punch to the Nationals, who in the previous inning loaded the bases with no out for their 4-5-6 hitters. Ryan Zimmerman would softly fly out to shallow right field before a lineout from Howie Kendrick nestled into the glove of Mets shortstop Jose Reyes and then Trea Turner struck out looking (and got himself ejected). Again, that all happened immediately before the Mets' rally that would culminate with a Bruce grand slam.

Yoenis Cespedes also homered for the Mets. He's got three home runs and seven RBI through six games. The shot Thursday wasn't even a bad Strasburg pitch. Just an amazing cut from Cespedes:

Stephen Strasburg was tasked with the home opener for the Nationals. He gave up four runs on five hits -- including two homers -- in six innings. He also balked home a run in the second inning.

To compound matters in the home dugout, Adam Eaton had the leave the game early with a left ankle injury. More on that:

Eaton said some scar tissue moved around and was hitting a nerve. Strength is all good. Said trainers told him it’s a day or two thing, not a DL thing, and fortunately they have a day or two. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) April 5, 2018

As much as it was the Mets' day, it wasn't the Nats'. The Mets are now 5-1 with the Nationals having lost three straight after starting the season 4-0.

Beltre keeps moving up hits list, makes history

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre picked up his 3,054th career hit with a line shot double in the first inning Thursday afternoon. It moved him alone into 25th place on the all-time list. Here are the next few in Beltre's upward move:

20. Alex Rodriguez; 3,115

21. Dave Winfield; 3,110

22. Ichiro Suzuki; 3,082 (and counting, as he's still active)

23. Craig Biggio; 3,060

24. Rickey Henderson; 3,055

25. Beltre; 3,054 and counting

So Rickey's going down very soon and Biggio won't take much longer, either.

On this hit, however, there's a bit of history to go with it. Beltre broke a tie for 25th the Rod Carew, making him the all-time hit leader among Latin-born players. Carew was born in Panama while Beltre was born in the Dominican Republic.

Price looks great again, but ...

Coming off an injury-plagued season, Red Sox lefty David Price needed to answer some questions early this season and he's done that and then some. After seven scoreless innings in his 2018 debut, Price did so again Thursday. Through his 14 innings this season, he's allowed just seven hits and three walks (0.71 WHIP) with 10 strikeouts.

So far, so good should be the takeaway on Price, but he's still only faced the less-than-imposing Rays' offense twice and the 6.43 K/9 is a decent pace below his career standard (8.63 K/9).

Quick hits

Miguel Cabrera left the Tigers' game on Thursday afternoon with left hip flexor tightness.

Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana still hasn't been cleared to start throwing and might need another examination of his surgically-repaired right middle finger. Estimates that Santana would only miss a few weeks of this season aren't coming to fruition and instead it looks like he could be out until June, at this rate.

The Nationals have extended the contract of general manager Mike Rizzo through 2020. Given the success Rizzo has had with Washington, this isn't a surprise.

The Athletics have claimed outfielder Trayce Thompson off waivers from the Yankees. This is extra notable due to the fact that Trayce's brother, Klay Thompson, plays right next to the A's with the Golden State Warriors.

Live MLB team updates