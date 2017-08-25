MLB Thursday scores, highlights, updates, news: Tigers, Yankees brawl in Motown

Not everyone is in action on this fine MLB Thursday, but there are 13 games spread through day and late night, so our baseball appetites can be satisfied. Let's dive in.

Final scores

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, New York Mets 2 (box score)

Miami Marlins 9, Philadelphia Phillies 8 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 10, New York Yankees 6 (box score)

Tampa Bay Rays 2, Toronto Blue Jays 0 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 3, Kansas City Royals 2 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Ray shines in return

On July 28, Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray was struck in the head by a 108 mph line drive off the bat of Luke Voit . Not surprisingly, he suffered a serious concussion as a result. On Thursday, however, Ray returned to the mound and looked strong against the Mets ...

Robbie Ray SP / Diamondbacks (vs. NYM, 8/24) IP: 5 H: 2 R: 1 SO: 9 BB: 2

Now for some relevant moving pictures ...

That was Ray's 21st start of the season. He's now pitched to a 3.06 ERA with 160 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings. The time he lost to injury will probably cost him a high finish in the NL Cy Young balloting, but on a rate basis Ray's been one of the NL's best pitchers this season. More to the point, he gives the D-Backs a worthy co-ace alongside Zack Greinke as they try to hang on to an NL wild card spot. All in all, it's been an encouraging day for Ray and Arizona.

Yankees and Tigers fight, clear benches multiple times

Things were testy in Detroit pretty much from the fifth inning on. Here's when things got real ...

In all, the benches cleared three times in this one. Now let's provide you with some essential reading on the The Great Yankees-Tigers Brawl of '17 ....

Marlins make huge comeback

The Marlins pulled back to .500 with their win over the Phillies on Thursday, and they did it in comeback fashion. Down 8-3 to start the fifth inning, the Marlins clawed their way back and eventually won 9-8. The Fish homered four times in this one, and among them was Giancarlo Stanton 47th of the year ...

That bomb was 115.7 mph off the bat, which makes it Stanton's hardest-hit clout of the season. He's also now got 100 RBI on the year. Is he hot right now? Lo and also behold: He is hot right now ...

#Marlins Giancarlo Stanton:



Last 20 games .360/.442/.960 & 14 HR

Last 43 games .329/.439/.886 & 26 HR

Last 54 games .307/.415/.799 & 29 HR — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 24, 2017

Stanton's also very much in the NL MVP discussion.

Quick hits