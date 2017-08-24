Benches-clearing brawl between Yankees, Tigers causes MLB Twitter lose it with jokes

With McGregor-Mayweather coming up, it's gotten really hard to argue with our own personal Tyler Durden. Apparently, Miguel Cabrera couldn't fight his urge to start silly, meaningless fights any longer, as the world's worst shadow boxer decided to square up against the most heavily padded player on the field: Yankees catcher Austin Romine. What resulted was a massive benches-clearing brawl (and what will later result is a really awkward Thanksgiving between Romine and his brother, the Tigers' Andrew Romine).

The rundown is fun. Michael Fulmer pegged Gary Sanchez earlier in the game. The Yankees' Tommy Kahnle later threw behind Cabrera. Cabrera got in Romine's face and then he shoved him and threw some suspect punches. Both benches cleared and, like any Thursday where people are at work starved for something to do to end their day, social media took notice.

The first thing we need to notice is the absolutely incredible bullpen sprint, which is some perverse version of the outfield track races.

Me when the sushi rolls are BOGO pic.twitter.com/TTvKIINetV — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) August 24, 2017

The Freeze is getting his chance for redemption after his All-Star game loss on national TV.

The Freeze is still gonna catch 'em. pic.twitter.com/SJmeNc1Yqx — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) August 24, 2017

Ultimate Capcom vs. Marvel 3 DLC incoming.

Tigers: "Choose your best three fighters, let's do this"



Yankees: pic.twitter.com/D5BH9ATA1Q — Jake Montgomery (@JakeM0NTGOMERY) August 24, 2017

And this isn't brawl related, I just love when teams' social media pretends there's still a game going on after a fight.

TIGERS BACK ON TOP. 😲😂 The Baseball Roller Coaster continues, Iggy with a bases clearing double to put Detroit up 9-6. #LetsGoTigers 🐯⚾️💪 pic.twitter.com/RXhvutKqGj — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) August 24, 2017

I am a:

⚪ Male

⚪ Female

🔘Tigers fan



Looking for:

⚪ money

⚪ drugs

🔘 the head of every New York Yankee's player — Trav (@TravSwag) August 24, 2017

That Tigers Yankees brawl was crazy pic.twitter.com/gf4JaKw7K7 — Davepool (@2_Ring_Circus) August 24, 2017

I wish Gary Sanchez got ejected not because I care if the tigers win or lose but because emergency catchers don't happen enough — Greg (@GregMonahan) August 24, 2017

Yankees/Tigers bout getting McGregor/Mayweather ratings in the Nats clubhouse right now. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) August 24, 2017

Luckily for both teams, it's the end of the series. But Thursday afternoon escalated extremely quickly.