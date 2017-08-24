Benches-clearing brawl between Yankees, Tigers causes MLB Twitter lose it with jokes
It's Thursday afternoon, everybody is at work, so everyone had something to say
With McGregor-Mayweather coming up, it's gotten really hard to argue with our own personal Tyler Durden. Apparently, Miguel Cabrera couldn't fight his urge to start silly, meaningless fights any longer, as the world's worst shadow boxer decided to square up against the most heavily padded player on the field: Yankees catcher Austin Romine. What resulted was a massive benches-clearing brawl (and what will later result is a really awkward Thanksgiving between Romine and his brother, the Tigers' Andrew Romine).
The rundown is fun. Michael Fulmer pegged Gary Sanchez earlier in the game. The Yankees' Tommy Kahnle later threw behind Cabrera. Cabrera got in Romine's face and then he shoved him and threw some suspect punches. Both benches cleared and, like any Thursday where people are at work starved for something to do to end their day, social media took notice.
The first thing we need to notice is the absolutely incredible bullpen sprint, which is some perverse version of the outfield track races.
The Freeze is getting his chance for redemption after his All-Star game loss on national TV.
Ultimate Capcom vs. Marvel 3 DLC incoming.
And this isn't brawl related, I just love when teams' social media pretends there's still a game going on after a fight.
Luckily for both teams, it's the end of the series. But Thursday afternoon escalated extremely quickly.
