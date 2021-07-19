The 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Friday, July 30 at 4 p.m. ET. MLB moved up the deadline by one day this season to avoid having it on a weekend day with afternoon games. Plenty of big names could be moved in the coming days as contenders try to beef up their rosters for the stretch run.

Trevor Story of the Rockies, Joey Gallo of the Rangers and the Cubs trio of Kris Bryant, Javier Báez and Craig Kimbrel are among the impact players who could be shipped before July 30. CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson took a look at the top 21 trade deadline candidates for the 2021 season here. The Atlanta Braves made one of the first intriguing pre-deadline moves by trading for Cubs outfielder Joc Pederson on July 15.

We'll be keeping up with every major deal made after the All-Star break through the deadline below. Check back to our MLB trade tracker to see who the buyers are acquiring and how the sellers are restocking.

2021 MLB trade deadline tracker

July 16

July 15