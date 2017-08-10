MLB trades: Mets send Jay Bruce to Indians for relief pitching prospect

Earlier today, the Cleveland Indians placed outfielder Michael Brantley on the disabled list due to a sprained ankle. They didn't wait long before finding a suitable replacement.

According to the teams, the Indians have acquired New York Mets outfielder Jay Bruce:

Hi.



We've acquired Jay Bruce, whose 29 homers for the Mets rank ninth in MLB. https://t.co/LZZBagv34C



He'll join us in Tampa this weekend. pic.twitter.com/TTTZACqcPp — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 10, 2017

Bruce, a free agent at season's end, entered Wednesday hitting .258/.324/.524 with 29 home runs -- numbers good for a 118 OPS+, which is better than Brantley's 108 mark. Bruce figures to take over in left field for the time being,

The New York Yankees were reportedly in the running for Bruce, too -- though they balked at eating what remains on his contract (more than $4 million):

the yankees were in on jay bruce, but sources say they wanted mets to pay some of the $ remaining. indians will pay rest of $. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 10, 2017

Source: #Yankees offered multiple prospects and to take on soe of Bruce $, thought deal was possible, #Mets went another way — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) August 10, 2017

In exchange, the Mets added right-handed reliever Ryder Ryan. A 30th-round pick in 2016, Ryan has spent the season in Class A, accumulating a 4.79 ERA and 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He did not rank in MLB.com's top 30 prospects for the Indians.