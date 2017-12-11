MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Nationals interested in filling voids with Reed, Adams

The Nationals are looking to improve on the edges of their roster

Relative to other contenders, the Washington Nationals have thus far had a quiet offseason. They weren't serious players in either the Shohei Ohtani or Giancarlo Stanton derbies, and it doesn't seem like a blockbuster is happening in D.C. anytime soon.

Even so, the Nationals are trying to improve their roster, potentially by adding the likes of right-handed relievers Addison Reed and first baseman Matt Adams. Consider this evidence:

Reed would give Davey Martinez another veteran arm with high-leverage experience to go with Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle. He's posted a 2.66 ERA over the last three seasons, all the while mostly serving in a setup role. The Nationals figure to lose Brandon Kintzler and Matt Albers through free agency, so they're likely to add a reliever through some capacity or another.

As for Adams, he'd essentially replace Adam Lind as the team's designated pinch-hitter who has experience playing first base and the outfield. Adams was non-tendered earlier in the month by the Atlanta Braves -- that despite hitting for a 117 OPS+ on the season. He's a righty masher whose defensive shortcomings would seem to make him a better fit for the AL. Yet, as the Nationals showed last season, they'll tolerate the poor glove if it comes with a live bat.

Obviously neither deal seems close. But with baseball's winter meetings beginning on Monday, things could begin to move quickly. 

