MLB Winter Meetings rumors: Nationals interested in filling voids with Reed, Adams

Relative to other contenders, the Washington Nationals have thus far had a quiet offseason. They weren't serious players in either the Shohei Ohtani or Giancarlo Stanton derbies, and it doesn't seem like a blockbuster is happening in D.C. anytime soon.

Even so, the Nationals are trying to improve their roster, potentially by adding the likes of right-handed relievers Addison Reed and first baseman Matt Adams. Consider this evidence:

The Nationals have asked about Addison Reed and Matt Adams, per source. Makes sense. They need right-handed relievers and someone to replace Adam Lind. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) December 11, 2017

Reed would give Davey Martinez another veteran arm with high-leverage experience to go with Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle. He's posted a 2.66 ERA over the last three seasons, all the while mostly serving in a setup role. The Nationals figure to lose Brandon Kintzler and Matt Albers through free agency, so they're likely to add a reliever through some capacity or another.

As for Adams, he'd essentially replace Adam Lind as the team's designated pinch-hitter who has experience playing first base and the outfield. Adams was non-tendered earlier in the month by the Atlanta Braves -- that despite hitting for a 117 OPS+ on the season. He's a righty masher whose defensive shortcomings would seem to make him a better fit for the AL. Yet, as the Nationals showed last season, they'll tolerate the poor glove if it comes with a live bat.

Obviously neither deal seems close. But with baseball's winter meetings beginning on Monday, things could begin to move quickly.