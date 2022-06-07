Washington Nationals right-hander Stephen Strasburg will return to the mound on Thursday and face the Miami Marlins, manager Dave Martinez told reporters on Tuesday.

Strasburg hasn't pitched in the majors in more than a year (his last MLB start was June 1, 2021) after undergoing surgery to address thoracic outlet syndrome. In 2020, Strasburg also underwent season-ending surgery, that time for carpal tunnel neuritis in his throwing hand. Because of those injuries and the serious nature of them, Strasburg has made a total of just seven starts since the start of the 2020 season. Unfortunately for the club, that run of injuries roughly coincides with the decision to sign Strasburg to a $245 million extension that runs through the 2026 season. He's owed the balance of a $35 million salary for 2022, and then will make $35 million in each of the following four seasons.

Now 33, Strasburg is a Nats lifer and when healthy has been one of the best starting pitchers in baseball. He was an essential part of the Nats' 2019 run to the World Series title, as he pitched to a 3.32 ERA and led the NL in innings that year en route to finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young balloting. For his career, Strasburg has compiled a WAR of 31.2 and made three All-Star appearances.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

While thoracic outlet syndrome can be a career-altering maladay, the Nats and Strasburg are no doubt hoping that he can still achieve something close to peak performance as he heads toward his mid-thirties.

As part of his recovery process, Strasburg undertook a minor-league rehab assignment. In three starts across two minor-league levels, he pitched to a 1.98 with 13 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings and improved fastball velocity.