Padres' Jacob Nix tased, charged with criminal trespassing after breaking into Arizona home through doggie door

According to a police report, San Diego Padres right-hander Jacob Nix was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing in Peoria, Arizona, this past weekend. The 23-year-old Nix is currently playing in the Arizona Fall League.

"We are aware of the alleged incident involving Jacob Nix last Sunday in Arizona," the Padres said in a statement. "We take this matter seriously and have been in contact with the Commissioner's Office and local authorities. Due to ongoing legal proceedings, we will not have any further comment at this time."

Joe Enea of ABC 15 has details on the incident:

The homeowner reported to police that a man, later identified as 23-year-old Jacob James Nix, entered his home through a doggie door. The homeowner confronted Nix, kicking him one time in the face. Police say another man, 23-year-old Thomas Cosgrove, then reached through the doggie door to pull Nix out of the home. As the two fled, the homeowner leaned out of the doggie door and deployed his Taser, striking Nix in the back, according to court records.

Nix made nine starts for the Padres in 2018, pitching to a 7.02 ERA in 42 1/3 innings. He missed most of the 2019 season while rehabbing an elbow injury. MLB.com currently ranks Nix as the 28th-best prospect in San Diego's stacked farm system. He made his first and so far only Arizona Fall League start last Friday, two days before being arrested.

In 2014, Nix was involved in a small draft controversy after being selected by the Astros in the fifth round. The two sides agreed to a $1.5 million bonus, but after Houston failed to sign No. 1 pick Brady Aiken, the team reneged on their deal with Nix. He filed a grievance and the two sides later settled. Nix re-entered the draft in 2015 and was selected by the Padres in the third round.

Cosgrove is also a Padres minor leaguer. He spent most of this past season in Single-A, where he posted a 5.45 ERA in 33 innings. MLB.com does not rank him among the top 30 prospects in San Diego's system.