Red Sox vs. Dodgers: Live stream, watch World Series online, TV channel, prediction, Game 5 pick, odds

The 2018 World Series continues on Sunday night, with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Boston Red Sox for the third consecutive night in the best-of-seven series. The Dodgers won in dramatic fashion in an 18-inning Game 3, but the Red Sox answered with a comeback win in Game 4. As a result, the Red Sox lead the series 3-1. A win on Sunday clinches them the title.

Game 5 will feature a rematch of what proved to be a disappointing Game 1 pitching clash. Chris Sale will be going for the Red Sox, Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers. Neither pitched a full five innings in the opener. Sale continued to battle his velocity and lacked his most effective slider. Kershaw, meanwhile, didn't seem to have much working for him at all. Here's hoping both are closer to their A games on Sunday -- it'd be a shame to not get one classic duel between these two on a big stage.

World Series Game 5: Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Date : Sunday, Oct. 28



: Sunday, Oct. 28 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET



: 8:15 p.m. ET Location : Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles



: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles TV channel : Fox



: Fox Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)



fuboTV (Try for free) Live stats : GameTracker



Odds: TBA

Storylines

Red Sox: Sale has dealt with velocity woes since returning from the disabled list late in the year. He can still be a highly effective pitcher -- provided he has the feel for his slider. Sale does, more often than not, permitting him to confound right-handed hitters with back-foot offerings. Odds are he'll be better than he was in Game 1 -- and that gives the Red Sox a real shot at winning the title.

Dodgers: It's cut and dry for the Dodgers: win or that's that. Kershaw was stellar the start before last, suggesting he's not out of gas or over his head in the postseason. He'll have a tough challenge ahead because -- recent results aside -- the Red Sox have a top-flight offense. But make no mistake: a good Kershaw outing shouldn't be disregarded.

Game prediction picks

We have the Red Sox winning the World Series. As such, we'll roll with Sale in the ace-off.

Pick: Red Sox

