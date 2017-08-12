Report: Jeter group buying Marlins could remove home-run sculpture from ballpark

On Friday, Jeffrey Loria reportedly agreed to sell the Miami Marlins to a group fronted by former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. With the smoke clearing, we're starting to get more and more information about the new group and its plans -- including one possibility that figures to be unpopular.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Jeter and crew may remove the sculpture-slash-home-run-machine out in left-center field:

One thing someone connected to the Jeter group has suggested will likely go: the home run sculpture in left-center field that was designed by artist Red Grooms and has been the subject of controversy.

Thanks to big bats like Giancarlo Stanton, the Marlins put this dinger machine to work every year. Getty Images

On the one paw, the group's distaste of the sculpture makes sense. It's kitschy and as representative of the Loria era as anything. On the other, it's a fun gimmick that provides Marlins Park with its only tinge of character. If the Marlins had a better record in recent years, the sculpture would be held up as a quirky feature rather than a disgraceful bug.

Assuming Jeter and crew do go forward with their plan, the real question is what are they going to do with that thing? Stuff it in a storage area? Donate it to a museum? Sell it a flea market? Perhaps the logistical nightmare of doing, well, anything with the sculpture will ultimately lead to a change of heart.

Better enjoy the dinger machine while it's there, though, just in case.