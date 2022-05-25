The Colorado Rockies visit the Pittsburgh Pirates for a matinee matchup on Wednesday. The matchup is the third and final game of a mid-week series at PNC Park. Colorado won the opener on Monday, with Pittsburgh winning in extra innings on Tuesday. The Rockies are 20-22 this season, and the Pirates are 17-25 overall.

First pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. Caesars Sportsbook lists Pittsburgh as a -125 favorite (risk $125 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is 7.5 in the latest Rockies vs. Pirates odds. Before you make any Pirates vs. Rockies picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 41-30 roll on top-rated MLB money-line picks through seven weeks, returning almost $600 for $100 players. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Rockies vs. Pirates and locked in its MLB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines and trends for Pirates vs. Rockies:

Rockies vs. Pirates money line: Pirates -125, Rockies +105

Rockies vs. Pirates over-under: 7.5 runs

Rockies vs. Pirates run line: Pittsburgh -1.5 (+175)

Rockies vs. Pirates tickets: See tickets at StubHub

COL: The Rockies are 6-11 in road games

PIT: The Pirates are 10-14 in home games

Why you should back the Rockies



Colorado has the superior offense in this matchup by a considerable margin. The Rockies lead the National League with a .260 batting average, and Colorado has 370 hits this season. The Rockies are in the top five of the NL in on-base percentage (.324) and slugging percentage (.400), and Colorado makes contact at a high level. Colorado has only a 20.5 percent strikeout rate as a team, and the Rockies are above-average in overall production with 193 runs in 2022.

Pittsburgh starter Zach Thompson has an unsightly 4.88 ERA this season, and the Pirates bullpen is also scuffling. Pittsburgh relievers have a 4.34 ERA, one of the four worst marks in the NL, and the Pirates generate only 8.15 strikeouts per nine innings from the bullpen. With that coupled with the Pirates having the fewest runs (136) in the NL, the Rockies are in a strong overall position on Wednesday.

Why you should back the Pirates

The Pirates have a strong run prevention projection in Wednesday afternoon's game. Most of that is traced to Thompson, who will take the ball to begin the day. Thompson has an outstanding 0.53 ERA in May, navigating 17 innings while allowing only nine hits and one earned run. Opponents have a .383 OPS against Thompson in May, illustrating his complete dominance, and Thompson has a 3.72 career ERA in the major leagues.

Pittsburgh will face a Colorado offense that is relatively pedestrian away from Coors Field, and the Rockies are below-average in walk rate. The Rockies also rank in the bottom five of Major League Baseball in stolen bases and, on the other side, the Pirates are in the top three of the National League in triples this season.

How to make Pirates vs. Rockies picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, projecting 9.3 runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Rockies vs. Pirates? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.