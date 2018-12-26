Royals prospect Brady Singer gives heartwarming Christmas gift to parents

Kansas City Royals prospect Brady Singer delivered an outstanding and emotional Christmas surprise to his parents on Tuesday morning.

Singer, who was taken by the Royals with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, presented his mom and dad with a letter on Christmas morning. That letter contained a message of gratitude for their years of guidance and support, and it concluded with news of a massive gesture of appreciation: Singer paid off their loans and absolved their debts.

The heartwarming moment was recorded by Singer and uploaded to social media on Tuesday.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

Understandably, it was an extremely emotional moment for Singer's mom and dad, who had a hard time holding back tears as they read the letter.

The 22-year-old pitcher played college baseball at the University of Florida and won the 2018 Dick Howser Trophy -- given annually to the national college baseball player of the year, as voted by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association -- and was named 2018 National Player of the Year. In his junior season with the Gators, the right-hander went 12-3 with a 2.55 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 113 innings.

Singer officially signed a rookie contract with the Royals in July and received a $4.25 million signing bonus.