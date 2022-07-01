The San Diego Padres on Friday became the latest team to unveil their alternate City Connect uniforms. Here's a look:

Another look, via the club:

San Diego Padres

According to the club's press release, the colorful look is inspired by "the vibrant landscapes in the San Diego and Baja California communities, from the scenic views up and down the coastline, to the ocean's white foam and the stunning pink and yellow sunsets." As well, the palate is a nod to the visual-art traditions of both communities. Here's more from the team on the new look:

San Diego is where two countries, two cities, two cultures, and one home club meet. Every day, thousands journey between San Diego and Tijuana to live and work—and the result is a city like no other, with some of the most passionate baseball fans on either side of the border.

The Nike San Diego Padres City Connect Jersey mixes iconic California imagery with the vibrant colors of the Baja peninsula, honoring a blend of cultures that makes the city so special. The jersey evokes a pink and yellow sunset dropping behind the Pacific Ocean on a clear summer day.

The vintage typography reminds San Diegans of weathered beach signs, marking the special spots they cherish from Oceanside to Imperial Beach and everywhere in between. Generations of San Diegans have gathered on those beaches, tuning their radio dials to Padres games in English and Spanish, enjoying baseball in the sun and on the sand.

The Padres will wear the new uniforms for the first time on Friday, July 8, for their home game against the San Francisco Giants. They'll wear them for every Friday night home game for the remainder of the 2022 season. San Diego was the seventh and final team of the year to debut the City Connect uniforms.