SportsLine World Series odds, projections: Very slight value on Dodgers over Astros

The 2017 World Series begins Tuesday in Dodger Stadium with Game 1 at 8:07 p.m. ET. We've got the pleasure of seeing two 100-win teams square off in the Fall Classic for the first time since 1970 in the Astros vs. the Dodgers.

For the gambling crowd, the Dodgers are a good bet, per SportsLine.

The odds show the Dodgers at -140 (which comes out to 58.3 percent) and the Astros at +120 (45.5 percent). Running through the simulations, the SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning the series 58.6 percent of the time as opposed to the Astros taking it 41.4 percent of the time. Given the comparisons to the actual betting odds, the value is on the Dodgers here, albeit slightly.

The SportsLine projections ended up with the following results, in order of likelihood:

2017 World Series In 4 In 5 In 6 In 7 Los Angeles Dodgers 7.5% 19.2% 17.6% 14.3% Houston Astros 4.6% 6.3% 13.9% 16.6%

And now, we wait. There's a workout and media day on Monday in Dodger Stadium before Game 1 starts Tuesday night.