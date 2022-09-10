New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger, the team announced Saturday. Infield prospect Mark Vientos was called up to fill the roster spot.

Marte suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Tuesday night. He initially remained in the game and played another inning in the field, then was removed. The Mets initially called it a day-to-day injury, though Marte did not show enough improvement in recent days to remain on the active roster. Here's the injury:

"At first, I felt the pressure of where the pain was going to be, and then when I was out there (in the outfield) I felt like I couldn't throw and that kind of led me to talk to the team trainer and at that point they took me," Marte told SNY after Tuesday's game. He went for imaging Wednesday that found the fracture.

Marte, 33, is in the first year of a four-year, $78 million contract. He owns a .292/.347/.468 batting line with 16 home runs and 18 stolen bases, which was enough to earn him his second career All-Star Game selection. Needless to say, Marte is an important cog near the top of New York's lineup.

Trade deadline addition Tyler Naquin has handled right field duty since Marte was injured, though the Mets have only faced right-handed starters. Darin Ruf in left and Mark Canha in right is a possibility against lefties, with Vientos at DH.

The 22-year-old Vientos owns a .280/.358/.519 batting line with 24 home runs in Triple-A this season, albeit with a 28.6 percent strikeout rate. He has played first and third bases this year, and has dabbled in left in the past. MLB.com ranks Vientos the No. 7 prospect in New York's farm system, adding the power makes him a potential middle of the order threat.

The Mets entered play Saturday with an 87-52 record. They are a half-game behind the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East. New York had at least a share of first place every day since April 11 prior to Friday's loss.