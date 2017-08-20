The Marlins' next GM could reportedly be someone from Derek Jeter’s Yankees past

Remember how there seemed to be a new rumor every day about the Miami Marlins' pending sale up until Derek Jeter's group agreed to a deal to purchase the team? That Jeter's group is primed to take over hasn't changed the frequency of those rumors so much as the topic.

Take, for instance, the latest Marlins-related murmur, concerning who might become their next general manager. One potential candidate is Gary Denbo, who is currently the New York Yankees' vice president of player development and a long-time associate of Jeter's, per Mark Feinsand:

Growing industry buzz that Gary Denbo (Yankees VP/Player Development) is a top candidate for Marlins GM job once Derek Jeter takes over. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 20, 2017

Denbo and Jeter have a long-time relationship and have remained close through the years. Would not be surprising if he brought him to Miami. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 20, 2017

Denbo has held his current position for nearly three years. He's wore a lot of hats throughout his post-playing career, however. He's been a hitting coach, hitting coordinator, scout, player development consultant, and manager. It was during Denbo's time in the minors that he built a relationship with Jeter, who was then an ascending prospect. Things didn't end there: back in 2011, Jeter worked with Denbo to retool his swing and escape his slump.

Denbo's wealth of baseball experience is admirable, though it's fair to wonder if he's qualified to run a team as a GM -- especially in this day and age, where most GM are analytically minded. Of course, it's possible the Marlins could zig when everyone else is zagging. It's also worth noting these rumors don't always come to fruition, and Denbo could be earmarked for some other position within the Marlins organization. Whatever the case, just don't be surprised if and when Denbo lands a gig in Miami.