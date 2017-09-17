Tigers' Matt Boyd loses no-hit bid with two outs in ninth inning against White Sox

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson broke it up with a double

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd came within one out of pitching a no-hitter Sunday against the White Sox. With two outs in the top of the ninth, however, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson hit a ringing double to right-center and broke it up. Here's a look: 

The Tigers won the game, 12-0 (box score). Coming into Sunday's start, the 26-year-old Boyd had a career ERA of 5.08 and had never pitched a complete game. Here's more on how unlikely Boyd's bid was: 

It would've been the eighth no-hitter in Tigers franchise history -- Justin Verlander's on May 7, 2011, was the last -- and the first by a lefty. Coincidentally, the White Sox haven't been no hit since four days before Verlander threw his no-no.

Here's Boyd's final line for the day: 

Matthew Boyd SP / Tigers (vs. CHW, 9/17)
IP: 9 H: 1 R: 0 SO: 5 BB: 1

Of his 121 pitches, 76 went for strikes. With Sunday's shutout, Boyd lowered his 2017 ERA from 5.75 to 5.33. 

For now, Edinson Volquez's no-hitter against the Diamondbacks on June 3 remains the only one of the 2017 season.

