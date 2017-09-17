Tigers' Matt Boyd loses no-hit bid with two outs in ninth inning against White Sox
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson broke it up with a double
Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd came within one out of pitching a no-hitter Sunday against the White Sox. With two outs in the top of the ninth, however, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson hit a ringing double to right-center and broke it up. Here's a look:
So. Close. pic.twitter.com/OOkps9QGoC— MLB (@MLB) September 17, 2017
The Tigers won the game, 12-0 (box score). Coming into Sunday's start, the 26-year-old Boyd had a career ERA of 5.08 and had never pitched a complete game. Here's more on how unlikely Boyd's bid was:
It would've been the eighth no-hitter in Tigers franchise history -- Justin Verlander's on May 7, 2011, was the last -- and the first by a lefty. Coincidentally, the White Sox haven't been no hit since four days before Verlander threw his no-no.
Here's Boyd's final line for the day:
Of his 121 pitches, 76 went for strikes. With Sunday's shutout, Boyd lowered his 2017 ERA from 5.75 to 5.33.
For now, Edinson Volquez's no-hitter against the Diamondbacks on June 3 remains the only one of the 2017 season.
-
MLB Sunday: Boyd flirts with no-hitter
Plus the AL West champ has been crowned and more
-
Astros clinch their first AL West title
The Astros have their first division title since moving to the AL in 2013
-
Yankees already planning for WC game?
It's all about when Luis Severino will take his next turn
-
MLB Sat.: Bellinger ties rookie HR mark
Plus the Indians clinched their second straight AL Central title. Here's everything you need...
-
Indians clinch AL Central title
Now the Indians will look to clinch the best record in the American League
-
22 tidbits about Indians' winning streak
The streak came to an end Friday night
Add a Comment