Tigers' Matt Boyd loses no-hit bid with two outs in ninth inning against White Sox

Detroit Tigers left-hander Matt Boyd came within one out of pitching a no-hitter Sunday against the White Sox. With two outs in the top of the ninth, however, Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson hit a ringing double to right-center and broke it up. Here's a look:

The Tigers won the game, 12-0 (box score). Coming into Sunday's start, the 26-year-old Boyd had a career ERA of 5.08 and had never pitched a complete game. Here's more on how unlikely Boyd's bid was:

Matt Boyd's ERA over six May starts was 7.28. He was sent to Triple-A after that. This was a magnificent day, by any measure. @Tigers @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 17, 2017

It would've been the eighth no-hitter in Tigers franchise history -- Justin Verlander's on May 7, 2011, was the last -- and the first by a lefty. Coincidentally, the White Sox haven't been no hit since four days before Verlander threw his no-no.

Here's Boyd's final line for the day:

Matthew Boyd SP / Tigers (vs. CHW, 9/17) IP: 9 H: 1 R: 0 SO: 5 BB: 1

Of his 121 pitches, 76 went for strikes. With Sunday's shutout, Boyd lowered his 2017 ERA from 5.75 to 5.33.

For now, Edinson Volquez's no-hitter against the Diamondbacks on June 3 remains the only one of the 2017 season.