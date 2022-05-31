American League Central foes collide for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon when the Minnesota Twins (29-20) go on the road to play the Detroit Tigers (18-29). The Tigers roll into this matchup on a two-game win streak. Meanwhile, Minnesota has dropped two of its last three games. Rony Garcia (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is on the mound for Detroit, and Devin Smeltzer (1-0, 1.04) is starting for Minnesota.

The first pitch for Game 1 is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is the -145 money line favorite (risk $145 to win $100) in the latest Twins vs. Tigers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Detroit is a +125 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Twins picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Twins:

Twins vs. Tigers money line: Minnesota -145, Detroit +125

Twins vs. Tigers run-line: Detroit +1.5 (-145)

Twins vs. Tigers over-under: 8.5 runs

MIN: Twins are 5-1 in their last six games following a loss



DET: Tigers are 6-1 in their last seven home games

Why you should back the Twins

Second baseman Luis Arraez has been off to an amazing start. Arraez is a terrific contact hitter with great bat speed who can hit for average and owns solid footwork. The 25-year-old is one of the top batters in the majors, ranking fourth in batting average (.360) with one home run and 12 RBI. Arraez has recorded two-plus hits in three straight games.

Center fielder Byron Buxton generates tremendous bat speed and has plenty of untapped power in his swing. Buxton is also extremely quick, allowing him to cover lots of ground in the outfield as he is a former Gold Glove winner. The 28-year-old leads the team in home runs (11), runs scored (25) and total bases (65). In his last contest, he went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored.

Why you should back the Tigers

Shortstop Harold Castro is a good athlete who makes solid contact, has good pitch recognition and can draw his fair share of walks. The 28-year-old has logged three-plus hits in two of his last three games and looks to continue that in this contest. On May 25, he went 3-for-4 with two solo homers.

Third baseman Jeimer Candelario is a switch hitter who displays solid home run power. Candelario has flashed on the defensive side in the corner, delivering strikes across the diamond. The 28-year-old leads the team in home runs (five) with 16 runs driven in. He's finished with a hit in three of his last four and in his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a solo home run.

How to make Twins vs. Tigers picks

