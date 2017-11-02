WATCH: Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after winning the World Series
Of course she said yes
It's safe to say Wednesday night is the best night of Carlos Correa's life.
Wednesday night, Correa's Astros beat the Dodgers in Game 7 to clinch the first World Series championship in franchise history. They suffered through an awful lot of 100-loss seasons to get here.
Soon after the final out, Correa dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on the field, during the World Series celebration. Check it out:
Of course she said yes.
I can't help but wonder though, was Correa still going to propose even if the Astros lost? Nah, probably not. Not sense in worrying about it now. Hard to beat winning the World Series and getting engaged on the same night, eh?
Sorry fellas, but the proposal bar has just been raised big time. (*Kate side-eyes Justin*)
-
LOOK: Astros' World Series champs gear
The Astros have the swag and the title
-
Astros' Springer named World Series MVP
Springer broke a record held by two Hall of Famers and was the obvious World Series MVP ch...
-
Champion Astros positioned for more
The Astros have a lot of team-friendly contracts on the books
-
Plenty of Dodgers blame to go around
The Astros played very well in Game 7. The Dodgers played pretty terribly
-
Things to know about World Series Game 7
The Astros are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history
-
How to watch Astros-Dodgers Game 7
It's winner-take-all tonight, as the Dodgers will try to complete the comeback
Add a Comment