WATCH: Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend after winning the World Series

It's safe to say Wednesday night is the best night of Carlos Correa's life.

Wednesday night, Correa's Astros beat the Dodgers in Game 7 to clinch the first World Series championship in franchise history. They suffered through an awful lot of 100-loss seasons to get here.

Soon after the final out, Correa dropped to one knee and proposed to his girlfriend on the field, during the World Series celebration. Check it out:

Of course she said yes.

I can't help but wonder though, was Correa still going to propose even if the Astros lost? Nah, probably not. Not sense in worrying about it now. Hard to beat winning the World Series and getting engaged on the same night, eh?

Sorry fellas, but the proposal bar has just been raised big time. (*Kate side-eyes Justin*)