WATCH: Rangers' Beltre gets ejected for moving on-deck circle in blowout loss

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is one of the most likable and entertaining players in baseball. It's not too surprising, then, that he was ejected for an absurd reason on Wednesday.

Late in the stages of the Rangers' 22-10 loss against the Miami Marlins, Beltre was warned by umpire Gerry Davis to get back onto the on-deck circle that he'd strayed from. Beltre, a human adult, responded by dragging the on-deck circle to where he was positioned. Davis, also a human adult, responded to that by ejecting Beltre from the game. Really.

Here's the proof:

How far did he move it? Take a look at some photographic evidence:

Adrian Beltre was ejected for dragging the on-deck circle after ump asked him to get in it. You can see how far he moved it. pic.twitter.com/EdthGPrLNC — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 27, 2017

Assuming Beltre makes it to the Hall of Fame someday -- and he should -- his Cooperstown plaque probably won't include anything about this ejection. Maybe it should though. You know, for posterity's sake and whatnot.

As for the loss itself, it was just the sixth time in franchise history the Rangers allowed 20 runs or more and the second time in the team allowed at least 22 runs in a game. The worst pitching performance as a team in franchise history? September 30, 2000, when they suffered a 23-2 loss to the A's in their penultimate game of the season.