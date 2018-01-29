When do pitchers and catchers report? MLB spring training reporting dates for 2018

Find out when your favorite team will begin spring training this year

In just a few short weeks, teams will take the first steps in the long journey that is the 2018 baseball season. Spring training camps open in the middle of February, and chances are the final pitch of the World Series won't be thrown until early November.

Each club sets their own spring training reporting dates each year, though all camps open the same week. Pitchers and catchers always arrive first. The position players don't have to show up until a few days later. Here are this year's reporting dates for the 15 Cactus League teams, the teams that hold spring training in Arizona.


Pitchers & Catchers ReportFirst WorkoutPosition Players ReportFirst Full Squad Workout
LAA
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Monday, Feb. 19Tuesday, Feb. 20
OAK
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
MIL
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Monday, Feb. 19Tuesday, Feb. 20
CHC
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
ARI
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
LAD
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
SF
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
CLE
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
SEA
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
SD
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
TEX
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
CIN
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
COL
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
KC
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
CHW
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19

More and more clubs are moving their spring training sites from Florida to Arizona because it's more convenient. The parks in Arizona are much closer together, so daily travel is easier. The Dodgers and Reds, two clubs that long held their camps in Florida, have shifted to Arizona in recent years, for example.

Now here are the reporting dates for the 15 Grapefruit League teams, the teams that still train in Florida:


Pitchers & Catchers ReportFirst WorkoutPosition Players ReportFirst Full Squad Workout
HOU
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
TOR
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Monday, Feb. 19Tuesday, Feb. 20
ATL
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
STL
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
MIA
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
NYM
Monday, Feb. 12Wednesday, Feb. 14Saturday, Feb. 17Monday, Feb. 19
WAS
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Monday, Feb. 19Wednesday, Feb. 21
BAL
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
PHI
Wednesday, Feb. 14Thursday, Feb. 15Monday, Feb. 19Tuesday, Feb. 20
PIT
Monday, Feb. 12Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
TB
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
BOS
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
DET
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Saturday, Feb. 17Sunday, Feb. 18
MIN
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19
NYY
Tuesday, Feb. 13Wednesday, Feb. 14Sunday, Feb. 18Monday, Feb. 19

The 15 teams in Florida are spread out all across the state, which means four-hour bus trips are the norm. Clubs don't have that problem in Arizona. Still, some historic franchises like the Yankees and Cardinals are so ingrained in the culture in Florida that moving their spring training camps to Arizona is unlikely.

