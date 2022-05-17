Kauffman Stadium hosts an intriguing AL Central doubleheader on Tuesday. The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox, with the first contest set for an afternoon start. Chicago won the first game of the series on Monday in extra innings. The White Sox are 17-17 this season, with the Royals starting 12-21 in 2022.

First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Caesars Sportsbook lists Chicago as a -170 favorite (risk $170 to win $100) on the money line, while the over-under, or total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, is eight in the latest White Sox vs. Royals odds. Before making any Royals vs. White Sox picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

White Sox vs. Royals money line: White Sox -170, Royals +150

White Sox vs. Royals over-under: 8 runs

White Sox vs. Royals run line: White Sox -1.5 (-110)

CHI: The White Sox are 8-7 in road games

KC: The Royals are 6-10 in home games

Why you should back the White Sox

Chicago has a tremendous starting pitching advantage behind projected starter Dylan Cease. The 26-year-old right-hander is coming off a 2021 season in which he led the American League with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings. In 2022, Cease is leading the league with 58 strikeouts in only seven starts, and he has only 15 walks to go along with a 3.55 ERA. Cease has limited right-handed batters to a .690 OPS in his career, and he has a stellar 2.96 ERA in his career against Kansas City.

The Royals have a .222 batting average, .287 on-base percentage and .332 slugging percentage, all of which rank near the bottom of the American League. Kansas City also has only 21 home runs and a 7.8 percent walk rate this season. Chicago has the better offense on paper, and the Royals have scored only 121 runs in 2022.

Why you should back the Royals

The Royals, who will start righty Jonathan Heasley (0-1, 2.70 ERA), have a 19.8 percent strikeout rate on offense this season, ranking solidly in the top three of the American League. Kansas City is also prolific in creating triples (eight) and Chicago's offense is off to a less than outstanding start in 2022. The Royals have the benefit of home-field advantage, and the White Sox have only 122 runs scored in 2022.

Chicago has only 32 home runs and 47 doubles, ranking below the AL average in both power categories. The White Sox are also last in the American League in walk rate, generating a free pass on only 6.1 percent of possessions. That leads to a dismal .283 on-base percentage, and Kansas City can benefit from Chicago's lack of offensive patience.

