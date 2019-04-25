Why Cubs manager Joe Maddon should not move Javier Baez off shortstop for Addison Russell

The Cubs have been humming pretty well here for a bit. After a pretty jaw-dropping 1-6 start that included three blown games in the late innings. they've found a way to right the ship. Since that 1-6 start they've gone 11-4 and at present have won seven of their last eight.

On Tuesday night, they trailed 3-0 in the sixth inning. With two on, two out and an 0-2 count, shortstop Javier Baez parked a Walker Buehler hanger to tie it.

The Cubs would beat the Dodgers for the second straight night.

Meanwhile, Addison Russell -- currently serving the homestretch of his domestic violence suspension -- started a "rehab" assignment in Triple-A. This is pertinent because it still sounds like Cubs manager Joe Maddon is pondering moving Baez off of shortstop for Russell:

Maddon when asked if it's going to be tough moving Javy off short: That's still a discussion we have to have. We gotta wait and see how well Addison does. I don't want to jump the gun without discussing in detail with the players themselves. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) April 25, 2019

Jump it, please, Joe. Even if he bites the bullet here and completely ignores the heinous off-field stuff, which is pretty difficult, let's examine this simply from a baseball perspective.

Javier Baez correctly finished second in NL MVP voting last season. This year, he's showing it's not a fluke -- he laughs at your "unsustainable" and "BABIP" talk -- by hitting .312/.347/.656 (151 OPS+) with six doubles, a triple, eight homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs and two steals in 22 games. There's a litany of clutch hits in there, too, such as was the case Tuesday night. Small sample and all that, but the defensive metrics already love him at short (he's in the top 10 in all MLB in defensive runs saved so far, for example).

Why would a team even consider moving a superstar who shines on defense to make room for Addison Russell?

Russell was a good player in 2016. There's little disputing that. He also wasn't a star and there's very little disputing that. He hit .238/.321/.417 with 21 homers and good defense at a premium position. As I said: Good! But better than good? No.

In the following two seasons combined, Russell hit .245/.311/.376 (79 OPS+) with 17 homers in 772 at-bats.

He did, however, score out as a good-to-great defensive shortstop and that's obviously a major part of the discussion, though it's not the only part and we'll get to why in a second. I submit his arm is much weaker than Baez and that shouldn't really be up for debate, either, for those who have regularly watched both play these past five seasons. We have also seen Russell handle second base (+14 defensive runs saved in 86 games) very well as a rookie in 2015.

Now, I said defense was a "major" part of the discussion when talking about where to play the two men on defense but I didn't say it's the entire discussion. That might be a tough concept to grasp before I clarify. It's pretty simple, too: When factoring in offense, I don't think Russell should be an everyday player on the Cubs.

As things stand, Daniel Descalso is hitting .310/.394/.448 (118 OPS+) and has come up with some big offensive moments. Sure, he doesn't have much range or arm at second, but he's very important with the bat and should continue to see regular at-bats.

So should David Bote. Also a guy who has come up in the clutch multiple times, Bote is hitting .304/.385/.478 (122 OPS+). Unlike Descalso, he's valuable with the glove, too. He's good at second base, but outstanding at third.

This is without mentioning Ben Zobrist or Kris Bryant, who filter back to the outfield, where Jason Heyward is having a career year to this point.

Is it really entirely necessary to sit a small handful of these guys on a daily basis so Russell can play everyday, much less move a superstar -- and at this point, the best player on the team -- off his position? And if Russell is only going to play on a part-time basis at shortstop, why mess with moving Baez all over the infield instead of leaving him parked at shortstop, where he's grown so much the past year or so?

If the Cubs are really intent on trying to rehab Russell's image, let him do it at second base on a part-time basis. His recent track record indicates that's where he belongs on this team, given the surroundings. To Maddon's credit, he seems to have become a bit more open after sleeping on it:

Maddon: Russell probably will play other positions — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) April 25, 2019

That's the route, though I'd like to see "probably" replaced with "definitely." There's too much here for Baez and against Russell.

I understand small samples and MLB teams needing to discuss all possible options, but everything we've seen these past few years points to any discussion about Javier Baez not being the everyday shortstop -- in order for Russell to take that mantle back -- seems a waste of perfectly good breath.