The New York Yankees have activated veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, third baseman Josh Donaldson, and right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle ahead of their interleague road clash with the Dodgers that begins on Friday. In a series of corresponding moves, the Yankees optioned utility player Oswaldo Cabrera, outfielder Franchy Cordero, and lefty pitcher Matt Krook to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

The most notable of the returns is Stanton. The 33-year-old power threat this season has a slash line of .269/.296/.558 (130 OPS+) with four home runs in 13 games. He's been out since the middle of April with a strained hamstring. Stanton is of course no stranger to injuries, particularly those of the soft-tissue variety. That said, his power potential will be a welcome presence back in the Yankee lineup. While Stanton still sees time at the outfield corners from time to time, he's a primary DH these days. Indeed, manager Aaron Boone says Stanton will likely be confined to DH detail while he works back up to being able to patrol the outfield on occasion.

Donaldson, 37, had been out since early April with a hamstring strain of his own. His return will give Boone some roster flexibility in the infield, but it increasingly appears that Donaldson's days as a productive hitter are over. Prior to his injury, Donaldson was off to a 2 for 16 start this season, and he's coming off a 2022 campaign -- his first with the Yankees -- in which he put up an OPS of just .682.

As for the 33-year-old Kahnle, he's been out since February because of biceps tendinitis. He also missed most of last season while working his back from Tommy John surgery and then coming down with a forearm inflammation. Kahnle was generally healthy and effective in 2019, but it remains to be seen how much injuries and age have diminished his effectiveness.

The Yankees will enter this weekend's series with a 34-24 record, good for third in the American League East.