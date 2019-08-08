Yankees set MLB record for most homers against a single opponent in a season with 49th blast against Orioles

The Yankees played their final game at Camden Yards on Wednesday night and, boy, are they going to miss that place. They've already hit five home runs in a game four different times there -- that's a record -- and Wednesday added two more. With Gio Urshela's fifth inning blast, another record was set.

That's another homerun and that's the record.



You sure we can't play here again?#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/4itV6PJlen — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 8, 2019

The record that tweet is referring to is that the Yankees have hit 49 home runs against the Orioles this season. That's the most any team has ever hit against a single opponent in a season.

Most HR vs Single Opponent in a Season in MLB History:



49 - 2019 Yankees vs Orioles

48 - 1956 Yankees vs Kansas City A's

46 - 2017 Yankees vs Orioles — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) August 8, 2019

Urshela would hit another, meaning it's up to 50 homers against the Orioles.

Perhaps the most notable thing here is the Yankees actually have a four-game home series against the Orioles still to come (Aug. 12-14, including a doubleheader). How much more damage are they going to do in those games? Ridiculous.

As of this writing, the Yankees have a 11-1 lead, so it's a safe bet they are going to hold on, meaning they will have swept the season in Camden -- going 10-0 there. Overall, this win would make the Yankees 13-2 against the Orioles this season and the run differential will be pretty outrageous (it was 104-60 before this game).