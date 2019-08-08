Yankees set MLB record for most homers against a single opponent in a season with 49th blast against Orioles
The Yankees have hit a ridiculous 49 homers against the Orioles this season
The Yankees played their final game at Camden Yards on Wednesday night and, boy, are they going to miss that place. They've already hit five home runs in a game four different times there -- that's a record -- and Wednesday added two more. With Gio Urshela's fifth inning blast, another record was set.
The record that tweet is referring to is that the Yankees have hit 49 home runs against the Orioles this season. That's the most any team has ever hit against a single opponent in a season.
Urshela would hit another, meaning it's up to 50 homers against the Orioles.
Perhaps the most notable thing here is the Yankees actually have a four-game home series against the Orioles still to come (Aug. 12-14, including a doubleheader). How much more damage are they going to do in those games? Ridiculous.
As of this writing, the Yankees have a 11-1 lead, so it's a safe bet they are going to hold on, meaning they will have swept the season in Camden -- going 10-0 there. Overall, this win would make the Yankees 13-2 against the Orioles this season and the run differential will be pretty outrageous (it was 104-60 before this game).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Wednesday: Mets win 13th in 14 tries
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Cubs add Lucroy for catcher depth
Lucroy was recently cut loose by the Angels
-
Twins turn 2nd triple play in 16 games
This time the Braves fell victim to bad luck and good fielding
-
Musgrove to wear Infinity Gauntlet glove
The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher plans to sport a very different glove this weekend
-
DJ Stewart leaves game with concussion
This play did not go as planned
-
Greinke bored during first Astros start
The Astros put up 11 runs in Greinke's debut