New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is just one home run away from tying Roger Maris for the American League all-time single-season record of 61, which has led to an increase of enthusiasm for Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Consequently, the enthusiasm has led to high ticket prices.

NBC New York reported that Gametime -- a site known for last-minute tickets -- has seen prices more than double in the last week. Seven days ago, an average ticket cost $119, but as of Wednesday that price has increased to $274.

Meanwhile, US Today's Bob Nightengale reported outfield tickets are up 41% for Wednesday.

Judge hit his 60th home run of the 2022 season against the Pirates on Tuesday, the first of a two-game series. That was good enough to tie Babe Ruth's single-season high from 1927. When it comes to the MLB record as a whole, Judge and Ruth are tied for eighth best. Barry Bonds is still at the top with 73 homers in 2001. Here is a list of baseball's single-season homer leaders.

There is no denying that Judge is having an incredible season. Aside from maybe chasing Bonds' record, he could also potentially end the year with the Triple Crown. While Yankee fans have this in the back of their mind, Judge said on Sunday that he is not focused on stats and records.

"The numbers, they're just numbers," Judge said. "I'm focused on doing what I can to be a good teammate, to help the team win. If that means hitting a homer, then it means hitting a homer."

Whether he is chasing records or not, Judge still has 15 more games left in the regular season to continue adding his name to the history books. Judge and the Yankees are hosting the Pirates at 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday.