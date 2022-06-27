The Oakland Athletics (25-49) and the New York Yankees (53-20) kick off their three-game series on Monday evening. The Yankees just split their last series against the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, Oakland is on a two-game winning streak. Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.97 ERA) is on the hill for New York. Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA) starts for Oakland.

The first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. New York is the -300 money-line favorite (risk $300 to win $100) in the latest Athletics vs. Yankees odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while Oakland is a +250 underdog. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Athletics picks, you need to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and it is off to a strong start to the 2022 season. It's on a 59-51 run on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 12 weeks. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves as one of three best bets to win it all last season at +1000. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Athletics, and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Athletics vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Athletics money line: New York -300, Oakland +250

Yankees vs. Athletics run-line: New York -1.5 (-150)

Yankees vs. Athletics over-under: 8.5 runs

OAK: Under is 4-1-1 in Athletics last six Monday games

NYY: Yankees are 41-11 in their last 52 games on grass

Why you should back the Yankees

Outfielder Aaron Judge continues his dominant campaign. Judge owns serious home-run and run-producing qualities. He is able to smack the ball out of any park with ease. The three-time All-Star moves well for his size and has a strong throwing arm. Judge is first in the MLB in home runs (28) and tied for fourth in RBIs (56). In his last outing, he drilled a three-run walk-off-homer.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo is another big-time bat in the lineup for New York. Rizzo creates plenty of power and speed in his swing. His approach to the plate is solid overall with good patience and pitch recognition. Rizzo is tied for sixth in the majors in homers (19) and tied for 10th in RBIs (49).

Why you should back the Athletics

Left fielder Seth Brown has produced offensively for the Athletics. Brown owns a smooth swing with serious home-run power. The 29-year-old currently leads the team in home runs (10) and RBIs (36). Brown is currently on a six-game hitting streak, including three straight games with 2-plus hits.

Sean Murphy is a great defensive catcher with superb instincts and a solid throwing arm. Murphy has been an effective batter with quality plate coverage and patience. The 2021 Gold Glove Winner has recorded eight home runs and 30 RBIs. In his last contest, Murphy went 2-for-5 with two singles and two RBIs.

How to make Athletics vs. Yankees picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 7.9 combined runs.

