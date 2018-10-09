Yankees vs. Red Sox: MLB umpire Angel Hernandez reportedly told Luke Voit after blown call: 'I'll get the next one right'
The veteran umpire was 1 for 4 on replay reviews in Game 3
Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez had a worse game than the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. While New York lost to the Boston Red Sox, 16-1, Hernandez was reversed on three of four replays at first base.
Here are the three replays that were reversed:
After the game, the 57-year-old veteran umpire declined to talk. MLB issued a statement through a spokesman, via the Associated Press: "There were several very close calls at first base tonight, and we are glad that instant replay allowed the umpiring crew to achieve the proper result on all of them."
According to NJ.com, at one point during the game, Hernandez turned to Yankees first baseman Luke Voit and said, "I'll get the next one right."
And it's safe to say he wasn't the only one upset with Hernandez after Game 3:
Then, Pedro Martinez went off on umpire Angel Hernandez to open the TBS postgame.
"Angel was horrible. Don't get me going on Angel now," Martinez said. "Major League Baseball needs to do something about Angel. It doesn't matter how many times he sues Major League Baseball. He's as bad as there is."
The lawsuit Martinez referred to is one that Hernandez filed against MLB back in July 2017. He filed a racial discrimination lawsuit, claiming he had been passed on being promoted to crew chief and World Series assignments because of a personal feud with Joe Torre, who has held the position of MLB chief officer since 2011.
For Tuesday night's Game 4 of the ALDS, Hernandez will be behind home plate with CC Sabathia on the mound for New York. Earlier this season during a game, Sabathia and Hernandez exchanged words when a 1-2 pitch to Angels' Justin Upton wasn't called a strike.
Hernandez has been a big-league umpire since 1993. This marks his 10th division series. He has worked the ALCS seven times, the World Series twice and the All-Star Game three times.
