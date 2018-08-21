Yu Darvish's disastrous first year with Cubs comes to an end due to stress reaction in elbow
Darvish's season ends after eight starts with a 4.95 ERA
Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish left a rehab start this past Sunday after just one inning due to pain and, sure enough, there was something wrong in there.
The good news there is there's no ligament damage in the elbow (avoiding a Tommy John surgery situation) and it's not a full-on fracture, which would have meant a lot more time before Darvish is ready to start throwing again. The Cubs have said he's out at least six weeks, so he's done for the season.
Speaking of this season, it's been a disaster of a debut season with the Cubs for Darvish. In just eight starts, he pitched to a 4.95 ERA and 1.43 WHIP. He came into the season with a career 3.42 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. His command just seemed off all season.
Darvish signed a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs this past offseason, so he's still got five years left to make it a good deal. He'll start next spring with a clean and hopefully healthy slate.
The Cubs' five rotation pitchers the rest of the way will be Cole Hamels, Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks, Jose Quintana and Mike Montgomery. Montgomery is on the DL right now, though, so it's possible Tyler Chatwood (unlikely, I'd guess), Duane Underwood or a bullpen game happens in that spot until Montgomery is back. Also, Drew Smyly is still on his way back from Tommy John surgery and is expected to be ready to join the team in September.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Murphy fits on the Cubs
The Cubs have tons of players capable of playing in the infield, so let's work through thi...
-
Cubs acquire Daniel Murphy from Nats
The fact the Cubs were awarded the waiver claim tells us every other NL team declined to place...
-
A-Rod hits Yankees BP after VMAs cameo
Welcome back to the spotlight, A-Rod
-
Stanton wants the best for the Marlins
Stanton holds no ill will toward his former team after he was traded last summer
-
Twitter's take on Nats trading everyone
When a team loses two players minutes apart, it's going to cause some interesting takes on...
-
Nationals pull back Harper from waivers
It appears the impending free-agent slugger will be staying put in D.C.