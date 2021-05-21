The eighth and final seed in the Western Conference standings is on the line when the Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies in an NBA play-in game on Friday. In the second meeting in six days between the teams, the winner will advance to a first-round matchup against the top-seeded Utah Jazz, while the loser is done for the season. The Warriors dropped a three-point decision at the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament on Wednesday, while Memphis eliminated San Antonio on the same night to earn a chance to avenge its loss at Golden State last Sunday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET from the Chase Center in San Francisco. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Warriors as 4.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points scored is 221 in the latest Grizzlies vs. Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Grizzlies vs. Warriors spread: Warriors -4.5

Grizzlies vs. Warriors over-under: 221 points

Grizzlies vs. Warriors money line: Warriors -200; Grizzlies +175

MEM: The Grizzlies are 6-1 in their last seven, only losing to Golden State

GS: The Warriors have won six straight and 10 of 11 at home

Why the Grizzlies can cover

Center Jonas Valanciunas scored 23 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the 100-96 win over San Antonio for his NBA-leading fourth 20-20 game of the season. He also had a huge game in Sunday's loss at Golden State with 29 points and 16 boards, giving him six consecutive double-doubles and nine in his last 10 games. Valanciunas is averaging 16.7 rebounds in his last six games and grabbed 31 boards in a back-to-back vs. Golden State in March.

Guard Dillon Brooks scored a team-high 24 points vs. the Spurs to cap a five-game stretch in which he is averaging 23.4 points, including 18 before fouling out at Golden State. Backcourt mate Ja Morant, Memphis' leading scorer, had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists on Wednesday and barely missed a double-double with 16 points and nine assists vs. Golden State.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's hopes start and end with superstar Stephen Curry, who scored 37 points and knocked down 6-of-9 3-pointers in Wednesday's loss to the Lakers. Although he struggled with his shot in Sunday's win over Memphis, Curry poured in 46 points to secure the league scoring title at 32.0 points. Named a finalist for league MVP honors on Thursday, he has scored at least 30 points in 22 of his last 25 games while eclipsing 40 on eight occasions.

The tandem of Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole has thrived against the Grizzlies, averaging nearly a combined 49 points in the three matchups. While center Kevon Looney is not much of an offensive threat, he has been big on the glass with five double-digit rebound games in his last seven, including 13 against the Lakers and 11 vs. Memphis. Draymond Green just missed a triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds and nine assists vs. the Grizzlies last Sunday.

How to make Warriors vs. Grizzlies picks

