The Golden State Warriors are signing Donte DiVincenzo to a two-year, $9.3 million deal using the taxpayer mid-level exception, according to Shams Charania. Adding DiVincenzo is a nice rebound for the Warriors after they lost star defender Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night on a three-year deal.

DiVincenzo has been a high-level starter for the Milwaukee Bucks in the past, and at just 25 years old, he could easily return to being that caliber of player for the Warriors moving forward. But last season was by far the worst of his career. He returned from an ankle injury he suffered during the 2021 playoffs and managed to shoot just 35.1 percent from the field. His defense wasn't nearly the same either.

In the middle of the season, the Bucks traded DiVincenzo to the Sacramento Kings, where his playing time was limited seemingly in an effort to minimize his qualifying offer by not allowing him to reach the starter criteria. The Kings ultimately elected not to even give DiVincenzo a qualifying offer, instead signing Malik Monk and trading for Kevin Huerter.

Even the best version of DiVincenzo couldn't defend like Payton, but in a perfect world, the Warriors would likely prefer to give Payton's minutes to young wing Moses Moody. DiVincenzo offers a bit of insurance against growing pains for the former No. 14 overall pick. If Moody is as good as the Warriors hope, DiVincenzo becomes a luxury pickup. If Moody doesn't develop as much as needed, the Warriors have a veteran they can rely on as they try to defend their championship.