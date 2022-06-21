Round 1 - Pick 1 Jabari Smith PF Auburn • Fr • 6'10" / 220 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 16.9 RPG 7.4 APG 2 3P% 42% No change on this front as far as I can tell. Smith not only fits into the Magic's organizational emphasis on length and versatility, but he can also put the ball in the basket -- something Orlando desperately craves. The criticisms about his ability to create off the dribble are valid, but with his frame, athleticism and silky shooting stroke, there's reason to believe Smith will eventually develop into a No. 1 scoring option.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Chet Holmgren C Gonzaga • Fr • 7'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 14.1 RPG 9.9 APG 1.9 3P% 39% There's some scuttlebutt suggesting the Thunder are infatuated with Jaden Ivey, but they won't pass up a talent like Holmgren at No. 2. If he were 40 pounds heavier, Holmgren would be considered a can't-miss prospect in the ilk of Anthony Davis given his defensive impact, shooting ability and basketball IQ. The unique frame for a top-three pick -- being less than 200 pounds at 7-feet tall -- might scare some off, but not the Thunder, who have plenty of time to help him develop.

Round 1- Pick 3 Paolo Banchero PF Duke • Fr • 6'10" / 250 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.2 RPG 7.8 APG 3.2 3P% 33.8% The more you watch this guy's film, the more you wonder why he's not the consensus No. 1 pick. Ultimately Banchero's offensive talents may exceed those of the two players picked ahead of him, but his potential shortcomings as a 3-point shooter and on defense will keep at No. 3. The Rockets, who have already cleared room in the frontcourt by trading Christian Wood, will be more than happy to put Banchero next to Jalen Green to form a promising foundation.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jaden Ivey SG Purdue • Soph • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 17.3 RPG 4.9 APG 3.1 3P% 35.8% This is where the intrigue begins, since many teams are reportedly sending their best packages to Sacramento to see if they can move up to No. 4. The reason is Ivey, who could surpass the consensus top three in this draft with his speed, strength, explosion and finishing ability. At the end of the day, the Kings' traumatic memory of passing on Luka Doncic should prevent them from overthinking this. Just take Ivey and worry about the fit with De'Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell later.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Bennedict Mathurin SG Arizona • Soph • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 17.7 RPG 5.6 APG 2.5 3P% 36.9% Who the Pistons will take with this pick is a mystery, so I'll go with the highest player left on my board in Mathurin. He's reportedly blown away teams in workouts and in interviews, and to me he has All-Star upside given his shooting ability, defensive versatility and motor. I've been in love with Mathurin since before he decided to return to Arizona last year, and he'll be a perfect complement to Cade Cunningham in Detroit.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Dyson Daniels SG G League Ignite • 6'8" / 195 lbs Projected Team Indiana PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 11.3 RPG 5.9 APG 4.4 3P% 25.5% Daniels has been flying up mock drafts given his size and defensive ability from the guard position. He plays with a calmness and certainty beyond his years, and his playmaking will truly reveal itself with better teammates around him. At the very least, Indiana will get a big, stout defensive guard with a high IQ. If his shooting eventually comes around, you're looking at a Lonzo Ball-type impact on both ends of the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Shaedon Sharpe SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'6" / 200 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd I still think Sharpe makes sense for the Blazers for a couple of reasons. If they end up keeping the pick, he's the most intriguing prospect at this point in the draft to dangle as a potential trade sweetener for a win-now player or two. Secondly, if Portland eventually decides to part ways with Damian Lillard and commence a full rebuild, Sharpe is exactly the type of young player you'd want to build around -- an elite athlete with size, finishing ability and tremendous shot-creating and playmaking potential.

From From Los Angeles Lakers Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremy Sochan PF Baylor • Fr • 6'9" / 230 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.2 RPG 6.4 APG 1.8 3P% 29.6% With three elite scorers, the Pelicans don't need to focus on offense with this pick. Sochan is a unicorn defender, legitimately capable of guarding one through five. Offense is going to be an uphill grind, but he's reportedly shot the ball well in workouts. It might be hard to play them at the same time initially, but a lineup with Sochan and Herb Williams would leave opposing offenses cowering in the fetal position.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Keegan Murray PF Iowa • Soph • 6'8" / 225 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 23.5 RPG 8.7 APG 1.5 3P% 39.8% This might be a bit far for Murray to fall, but the concerns about his athleticism and defense are legitimate. San Antonio will gladly take him, as his 3-point shooting and overall skill set should fit a void on a team with a lot of young guard talent. With San Antonio's development staff, Murray could become an All-Star level player in a few years.

Round 1 - Pick 10 AJ Griffin SF Duke • Fr • 6'6" / 222 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 10.4 RPG 3.9 APG 1 3P% 44.7% A sharpshooter with creation and playmaking upside, Griffin would fit nicely on a Wizards team that lacks shooting from the wing. He could play the four in a five-out attack featuring Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, or could slide down to the three when Washington wants to go big. Griffin owns a 6-11 wingspan and doesn't turn 19 until August, so his upside is thoroughly enticing, but health concerns may make him available at No. 10.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Johnny Davis SF Wisconsin • Soph • 6'6" / 196 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 19.7 RPG 8.2 APG 2.1 3P% 30.6% The Knicks are in dire need of a shot-creating guard, and Davis should be able to provide that immediately. He can play in the pick-and-roll and gets to the free-throw line at an impressive rate. What separates Davis as a prospect is that he brings potentially elite defense with his 6-9 wingspan. He didn't have a good 3-point percentage last season at Wisconsin, but he was solid on catch-and-shoot 3s, showing that he can play off ball as well.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 12 Jalen Duren C Memphis • Fr • 6'11" / 250 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 12 RPG 8.1 APG 1.3 3P% 0% OKC loves a project, and Duren presents the best of both worlds. He'll immediately have an impact in the NBA as a shot-blocker, lob threat and rebounder with his athleticism and ridiculous 7-5 wingspan, but he also has intriguing upside as a playmaker and -- perhaps eventually -- as a shooter. Duren doesn't turn 19 until November, so it's easy to see why a team like the Thunder would be enthralled.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ochai Agbaji SG Kansas • Sr • 6'6" / 217 lbs PPG 18.8 RPG 5.1 APG 1.6 3P% 40.9% Agbaji just makes too much sense for the Hornets. At 22 years old, he should be able to slot in immediately for a Charlotte team that has playoff aspirations. He's proven himself as a prototypical 3-and-D wing, capable of guarding multiple positions and knocking down corner 3-pointers off the catch. His 6-10 wingspan allows him to be disruptive on the defensive end and finish above the rim on backdoor cuts offensively. He'll be hard to pass up if he's still on the board at No. 13.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Branham SF Ohio State • Fr • 6'6" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13.7 RPG 3.6 APG 2 3P% 41.6% The Cavs need wings -- especially ones who can shoot -- and Branham fits the bill to a tee. He's not the most explosive creator, but he's a knock-down 3-point shooter who can also hit a pull-up mid-range jumper when he's run off the line. He may be lacking in the "D" part of 3-and-D, but that's something that J.B. Bickerstaff and the Cavs development staff can help improve.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 15 Mark Williams C Duke • Soph • 7'2" / 242 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.2 RPG 7.4 APG 0.9 3P% 0% The Hornets may not select at both 13 and 15, but if they do, why not take another stab at a reliable center? Williams is an absolute beast at 7-foot with a 7-7 wingspan, and he's one of the most ferocious dunkers the college game has ever seen. He's tailor-made for his role in the NBA as a shot-blocker and rim-runner -- he rarely shot outside the paint at Duke -- and it's tantalizing to think of what LaMelo Ball could do with a center of Williams' athleticism and power.

Round 1 - Pick 16 TyTy Washington Jr. PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'4" / 196 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 3.5 APG 3.9 3P% 35% The Hawks have needed a reliable backup point guard behind Trae Young for years now, and they'd be fortunate if Washington falls to them at No. 16. He's an excellent off-ball shooter, and in the NBA he'll play more pick-and-roll, where he had success as both a scorer and distributor at Kentucky. He made floaters at a ridiculous clip in college, which is going to be crucial since he's not the best space-creator.

From From Brooklyn Nets Round 1 - Pick 17 Ousmane Dieng SF France • 6'9" / 185 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Rockets aren't going to compete for a title any time soon, so taking a big swing here on Dieng seems reasonable. The upside is huge for the 6-10 wing with incredible ball-handling, playmaking and shot-creating potential, but it's going to be a while until the 19-year-old is ready to contribute on a consistent basis in the NBA. That's just fine for the Rockets, who are in the asset collection business for the foreseeable future.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tari Eason PF LSU • Soph • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16.9 RPG 6.6 APG 1 3P% 35.9% If Eason's 3-point shooting is for real, he's going to be a steal for the Bulls at No. 18. He'll help Chicago's defense after averaging three combined steals and blocks per game at LSU and should be ready to contribute immediately as a 21-year-old. Eason will be a monster in transition running alongside Lonzo Ball, and can finish above the rim with his insane 7-2 wingspan.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Blake Wesley SG Notre Dame • Fr • 6'4" / 187 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.4 RPG 3.7 APG 2.4 3P% 30.3% Wesley is a lightning-quick shot-creator who might start his NBA career off the ball, but can eventually develop into a lead guard. His poor shooting percentages at Notre Dame are the product of a lot of iso creation and playmaking that he won't have to do in NBA -- at least not right away. Wesley has been shooting the ball well from 3-point range in workouts and has tremendous defensive upside. He would fit in nicely on Minnesota's second unit or eventually the starting lineup.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 20 Dalen Terry SF Arizona • Soph • 6'7" / 195 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8 RPG 4.8 APG 3.9 3P% 36.4% There's been a lot of heat around Terry's name as the draft approaches, and it's easy to see why. His 7-1 wingspan projects him as a potential lockdown defender on the wing, but he also has scoring and playmaking upside on the other end. We didn't see much of it at Arizona because of his role, but he's confident that he'll be able to show it in the NBA. He seems like a perfect fit for an increasingly young and athletic Spurs team.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Patrick Baldwin Jr. PF Wisconsin-Milwaukee • Fr • 6'10" / 231 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 12.1 RPG 5.8 APG 1.5 3P% 26.6% The Nuggets have already found gold (no pun intended) with one highly rated player who slipped in the draft, Michael Porter Jr., so why not take a gamble on another? Baldwin was one of the top recruits coming out of high school, but his draft stock plummeted after a horrific season at Milwaukee. If you look past the stats, you see a 6-9 bucket-getter with a 7-2 wingspan who has advanced shooting and scoring potential to go along with a "best player on the floor" type of confidence.

From From Utah Jazz Round 1 - Pick 22 Jaden Hardy SG G League Ignite • 6'4" / 185 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 7th PPG 17.7 RPG 4.6 APG 3.2 3P% 26.9% Hardy's skill set is obvious -- his shot creation and pull-up 3-point range are among the best in the draft class -- but what makes him a perfect fit for Memphis is his attitude. This guy thinks he's the best player on the floor at all times, and he plays like it, which will endear him to the up-and-coming Grizzlies. Yes, defense and shot selection are major issues, but the Memphis development staff has done a great job, very quickly, with other young, talented players.

Round 1 - Pick 23 E.J. Liddell PF Ohio State • Jr • 6'7" / 243 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 19.4 RPG 7.9 APG 2.5 3P% 37.4% Liddell makes sense for the Sixers for a few reasons. As a 21-year-old, he should be able to contribute immediately for a team in need of a backup big man. He also is a versatile, defensive-minded forward with an incredible motor, who gets a ton of blocks and steals due to his 7-foot wingspan and instincts. Offensively he can space the floor as a 3-point shooter and also operate as a playmaker in short roll situations. Overall, Liddell seems like the right guy for Philadelphia if he's still around at No. 23.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jalen Williams SG Santa Clara • Jr • 6'6" / 209 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18 RPG 4.4 APG 4.2 3P% 39.6% Williams could end up being the steal of the draft if he falls this far. The 21-year-old wing should be ready to contribute immediately, with his 7-2 wingspan allowing him to guard multiple positions. He's a knock-down 3-point shooter who can also be a secondary creator with his passing and pick-and-roll proficiency, which will come in handy for a Bucks team that needs help on the wing.

From From Boston Celtics Round 1 - Pick 25 Nikola Jovic SF Serbia • 6'10" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 7th The Spurs have three first-round picks, so they can afford to take a big swing on Jovic, a legitimate prospect who goes well beyond having an extremely similar name to the reigning two-time MVP. Jovic is very raw, but the upside is obvious. At 6-10, he handles the ball like a guard in transition and has deep 3-point range with a consistent, quick release. He needs to work on getting his body NBA ready, but San Antonio isn't in any rush.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 26 MarJon Beauchamp SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 13th PPG 15.1 RPG 7.3 APG 2.3 3P% 24.2% The Rockets are going to need some defense around all their young offensive potential, and Beauchamp should be able to bring that. He's a powerful athlete who profiles as a solid on-ball defender and can also get out in transition. The difference-maker will be his 3-point shooting, which didn't look great in his year with Ignite. At the very least, he has the size, speed and strength to be a rotation NBA wing.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Wendell Moore Jr. SF Duke • Jr • 6'6" / 217 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 13.4 RPG 5.3 APG 4.4 3P% 41.3% Moore seems like the type of player who can step into a championship-contending team and earn minutes right away. He has a ready-made role as a 3-and-D wing, with great length and basketball IQ. He reads passing lanes to pick up steals on defense, and is a smart cutter on offense. Moore was also in the 95th percentile in catch-and-shoot situations last season at Duke, according to Synergy, making him an ideal role player who can thrive next to stars.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jake LaRavia PF Wake Forest • Jr • 6'8" / 235 lbs Projected Team Golden St. PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 14.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3.7 3P% 38.4% A smart player with a great motor and intangibles? Sounds like a Warrior to me. LaRavia is a Swiss army knife with the skill set to fit into multiple lineup configurations, which is perfect for Steve Kerr and the malleable Warriors. His passing and playmaking should help him fit into Golden State's quick-decision offense, and his defensive instincts make up for a lack of traditional athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kendall Brown SF Baylor • Fr • 6'8" / 201 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 9.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.9 3P% 34.1% Brown could go much higher than this, but his skill set leaves a lot to be desired compared to a lot of prospects at his position in this draft. Where he stands out is his incredible athleticism, capable of getting out in transition and finishing with authority. While his defensive potential is certainly there, you'd like to see a little more polish at this point. In other words, Brown's a bit of a project, but Memphis has the depth to be patient with him.