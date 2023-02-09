durant-crowder-getty.png
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley, Mikal Bridges, James Wiseman and Jae Crowder (among others) have new teams. It was a crazy deadline that saw 28 of the NBA's 30 teams make at least one move. 

The Brooklyn Nets were involved in the two biggest deals of the deadline, sending Irving to the Mavericks before shipping Durant to the Suns. The Lakers acquired Russell, Mo Bamba and more, while sending out Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Patrick Beverley.

Miss any of the moves? CBS Sports is here to help you figure out just who, exactly, is on which team with our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 9

TEAMACQUIRED


Atlanta
Garrison Mathews
Bruno Fernando


Houston
Justin Holiday
Frank Kaminsky


TEAM



Oklahoma City
Dario Saric
Second-round pick


Phoenix
Darius Bazley


TEAMACQUIRED


New Orleans
Josh Richardson


San Antonio
Devonte' Graham
Four second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Memphis
Luke Kennard


L.A. Clippers
Eric Gordon
Three second-round picks


Houston
John Wall
Danny Green
2023 first-round pick swap (from Clippers)


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Clippers
Mason Plumlee


Charlotte
Reggie Jackson
2028 second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
Mo Bamba


Orlando
Patrick Beverley
Second-round pick


TEAMACQUIRED


Detroit
James Wiseman


Atlanta
Saddiq Bey


Golden St.
Gary Payton II


Portland
Five future second-round picks
Kevin Knox


TEAMACQUIRED


Philadelphia
Jalen McDaniels


Portland
Matisse Thybulle


Charlotte
Svi Mykhailiuk
Multiple second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Denver
Thomas Bryant


L.A. Lakers
Davon Reed
Three second-round picks


TEAMACQUIRED


Milwaukee
Jae Crowder


Brooklyn
Five second-round picks


Indiana
Jordan Nwora
George Hill
Serge Ibaka
Two second-round picks



ACQUIRED


Boston
Mike Muscala


Oklahoma City
Justin Jackson
Two second-round picks



ACQUIRED


Phoenix
Kevin Durant
TJ Warren


Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Jae Crowder
Four first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029)
2028 first-round pick swap



ACQUIRED


Toronto
Jakob Poeltl


San Antonio
Khem Birch
2024 first-round pick (protected)
Two future second-round picks


Feb. 8


ACQUIRED


New York
Josh Hart


Portland
Cam Reddish
Ryan Arcidiacono
Svi Mykhailiuk
2023 first-round pick (lottery protected)



ACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
D'Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt


Minnesota
Mike Conley Jr.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Damian Jones
2024, 2025, 2026 second-round draft picks


Utah
Russell Westbrook
2027 Lakers first-round pick (top-four protected)


Feb. 7


ACQUIRED


Sacramento
Kessler Edwards
Cash considerations


Brooklyn
Draft rights to David Michineau


TEAMACQUIRED


San Antonio
Dewayne Dedmon
2028 second-round draft pick


Miami
Cash considerations


Feb. 5

TEAMACQUIRED


Dallas
Kyrie Irving
Markieff Morris


Brooklyn
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two second-round picks (2027 and 2029)


Jan. 23

TEAMACQUIRED


L.A. Lakers
Rui Hachimura


Washington
Kendrick Nunn
Three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029)