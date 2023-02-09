The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley, Mikal Bridges, James Wiseman and Jae Crowder (among others) have new teams. It was a crazy deadline that saw 28 of the NBA's 30 teams make at least one move.
The Brooklyn Nets were involved in the two biggest deals of the deadline, sending Irving to the Mavericks before shipping Durant to the Suns. The Lakers acquired Russell, Mo Bamba and more, while sending out Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Patrick Beverley.
Miss any of the moves? CBS Sports is here to help you figure out just who, exactly, is on which team with our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.
2023 NBA trade deadline tracker
Feb. 9
|Luke Kennard
|Eric Gordon
Three second-round picks
|John Wall
Danny Green
2023 first-round pick swap (from Clippers)
|James Wiseman
|Saddiq Bey
|Gary Payton II
|Five future second-round picks
Kevin Knox
|Jalen McDaniels
|Matisse Thybulle
|Svi Mykhailiuk
Multiple second-round picks
|Jakob Poeltl
| Khem Birch
2024 first-round pick (protected)
Two future second-round picks
Feb. 8
|Josh Hart
|Cam Reddish
Ryan Arcidiacono
Svi Mykhailiuk
2023 first-round pick (lottery protected)
|D'Angelo Russell
Malik Beasley
Jarred Vanderbilt
|Mike Conley Jr.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Damian Jones
2024, 2025, 2026 second-round draft picks
|Russell Westbrook
2027 Lakers first-round pick (top-four protected)
Feb. 7
Feb. 5
|Kyrie Irving
Markieff Morris
| Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two second-round picks (2027 and 2029)
Jan. 23
|Rui Hachimura
| Kendrick Nunn
Three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029)
