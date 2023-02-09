The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, D'Angelo Russell, Mike Conley, Mikal Bridges, James Wiseman and Jae Crowder (among others) have new teams. It was a crazy deadline that saw 28 of the NBA's 30 teams make at least one move.

The Brooklyn Nets were involved in the two biggest deals of the deadline, sending Irving to the Mavericks before shipping Durant to the Suns. The Lakers acquired Russell, Mo Bamba and more, while sending out Westbrook, Thomas Bryant and Patrick Beverley.

Miss any of the moves? CBS Sports is here to help you figure out just who, exactly, is on which team with our 2023 NBA trade deadline tracker.

2023 NBA trade deadline tracker

Feb. 9

Atlanta Garrison Mathews

Bruno Fernando





Houston Justin Holiday

Frank Kaminsky







Oklahoma City Dario Saric

Second-round pick





Phoenix Darius Bazley







Memphis Luke Kennard





L.A. Clippers Eric Gordon

Three second-round picks





Houston John Wall

Danny Green

2023 first-round pick swap (from Clippers)







L.A. Clippers Mason Plumlee





Charlotte Reggie Jackson

2028 second-round pick







L.A. Lakers Mo Bamba





Orlando Patrick Beverley

Second-round pick







Detroit James Wiseman





Atlanta Saddiq Bey





Golden St. Gary Payton II





Portland Five future second-round picks

Kevin Knox







Philadelphia Jalen McDaniels





Portland Matisse Thybulle





Charlotte Svi Mykhailiuk

Multiple second-round picks







Denver Thomas Bryant





L.A. Lakers Davon Reed

Three second-round picks







Milwaukee Jae Crowder





Brooklyn Five second-round picks





Indiana Jordan Nwora

George Hill

Serge Ibaka

Two second-round picks









Boston Mike Muscala





Oklahoma City Justin Jackson

Two second-round picks









Phoenix Kevin Durant

TJ Warren





Brooklyn Mikal Bridges

Cam Johnson

Jae Crowder

Four first-round picks (2023, 2025, 2027, 2029)

2028 first-round pick swap







Feb. 8



Feb. 7



Sacramento Kessler Edwards

Cash considerations





Brooklyn Draft rights to David Michineau







Feb. 5

Jan. 23