The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers meet for a spotlight matchup on Saturday afternoon. The Nuggets are leading the Western Conference with a 34-15 record that includes 10 wins in the last 12 games. The Sixers are on a six-game winning streak, improving to 31-16 overall with an 18-7 record at Wells Fargo Center, where this contest will take place. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Philadelphia. Jamal Murray (hip) and Bruce Brown (knee) are listed as questionable for Denver, with Nikola Jokic (hamstring) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) listed as probable.

Tipoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 3.5-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 232.5 in the latest Nuggets vs. 76ers odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Before making any 76ers vs. Nuggets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 47-22 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Sixers vs. Nuggets and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Nuggets vs. Sixers:

Nuggets vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -3.5

Nuggets vs. 76ers over/under: 232.5 points

Nuggets vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -175, Nuggets +150

DEN: The Nuggets are 10-13 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 15-9-1 against the spread in home games

Nuggets vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Nuggets can cover

Denver's offense is dynamic and effective, with the Nuggets scoring more than 1.17 points per possession. The Nuggets are No. 2 in the NBA in overall offensive efficiency, and Denver is No. 3 in shooting efficiency. That includes 50.7% from the field and 56.9% from 2-point range, in addition to a league-leading 3-point mark of 39.5%. Denver is averaging nearly 29 assists per game, second-most in the league, and the Nuggets land in the top eight in fast break points (16.7 per game) and points in the paint (54.8 per game).

The Nuggets are also strong on defense, giving up only 1.13 points per possession, and opponents are shooting only 34.7% from 3-point distance against Denver. The Nuggets have a big edge on the glass, securing 73.0% of defensive rebounds, and Philadelphia is in the bottom five of the NBA with a 25.1% offensive rebound rate this season.

Why the 76ers can cover

Though Embiid has been banged up in recent days, the Sixers can rely on the top-tier backcourt pairing of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Harden is averaging 21.5 points, 11.1 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range this season. Maxey is averaging 21.3 points per game while shooting 40% from 3-point range, and he has 59 points combined in the last two games.

Philadelphia is dynamic on offense as a result, with the 76ers averaging more than 1.15 points per possession to rank inside the top five of the NBA in efficiency. Philadelphia is an elite shooting team, making 48.2% of field goal attempts and 38.2% of 3-point attempts. Philadelphia is also the league's best free throw shooting team, making 83% of attempts, and the 76ers generate more than 24 attempts per game at the line. With encouraging ball security and only 14.0 turnovers per game, the 76ers are very difficult to contain for opposing defenses.

How to make Nuggets vs. 76ers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 241 points. The model also says one side of the spread had all the value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Nuggets? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.